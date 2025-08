IRELAND’S NEWEST TRAIN station is to open on Sunday.

The new Woodbrook Station is located between Bray and Shankill. It is to serve the existing and new communities of Woodbrook and Shanganagh, a spokesman for Iarnród Éireann said.

Woodbrook Station is the 147th station in the company’s network.

Customers are advised that there will be some minor time changes to some DART, Rosslare, Northern and Maynooth Commuter line services to accommodate the new station and to improve service performance.

Changes to the timetable can be viewed here.

Woodbrook Station will see up to 191 daily DART services every weekday, Iarnród Éireann said. It will have a journey time of 40 minutes to stations within the city centre.

Access to the station is via Woodbrook Avenue. Substantive works began in November 2023, and the station is opening on schedule, the company said. It further said that the station design “allows for future plans for pedestrian and cycling access routes in the station vicinity”.

A spokesperson for Iarnród Éireann said that it looks forward to welcoming a new community to its services.

“This will ensure people living in the catchment area have fast, frequent and sustainable travel options available, as the community grows and develops.”