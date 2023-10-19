Here's what happened today: Thursday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#GAZA: Israeli troops have been told to ready themselves to move into the Northern part of the strip.
#HIGGINS AND THE POPE: “We sometimes have little bits of Spanish in what we say,” President Michael D Higgins told reporters following a fourth private meeting with Pope Francis today.
#TRUMP ON TRIAL: Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer Sidney Powell has pleaded guilty to reduced charges over efforts to overturn Trump’s loss in the 2020 US election in Georgia, becoming the second defendant in the sprawling case to reach a deal with prosecutors. As part of her agreement, she could be called on by prosecutors to testify against the former President at a later date.
The amount of dust in the world’s air worsened in 2022, the United Nations said on today, as it called for more research into how climate change may increase sandstorm hotspots.
The UN’s World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said the slight rise was due to increased emissions from west-central Africa, the Arabian Peninsula, the Iranian Plateau and northwestern China.
“Human activities are having an impact on sand and dust storms,” WMO chief Petteri Taalas said in the global weather agency’s Airborne Dust Bulletin.
