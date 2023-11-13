Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #STORM DEBI: There are 70,000 homes, businesses and farms still without power in the aftermath of Storm Debi.
2. #CLARE COUPLE: An adult daughter of County Clare couple, Joe Collins and Claire Collins told mourners today that she would give anything to have another happy family day with her parents.
3. #IRISH ISRAELI FAMILY: ‘Our bodies hurt from crying’ the family of Irish-Israeli girl feared kidnapped have said. “I want to hug Emily again, love her, fix her,” Emily Hand’s father Thomas told reporters in Dublin.
4. #RAPE TRIAL: A man who repeatedly raped his wife during their lengthy marriage “under the guise of Catholic entitlements” has been jailed for nine and a half years.
5. #IRISH FILMMAKER MISSING: An award-winning Irish filmmaker has been reported missing for over a week in New York. Ross McDonnell is a three times Emmy winner, who is known for documentaries The First Wave, cinema projects, and his first book Joyrider, which was published in 2021.
