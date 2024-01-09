GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Nursing home sector

1.Closures, funding disparity and majority for-profit ownership are just some of the challenges facing the nursing home sector, according to a new report from the Economic and Social Research Institute.

Social welfare

2. Cabinet will sign off today on legislation to give effect to the Government decision taken before Christmas to reduce welfare payments for Ukrainians.

Gaza

3. Top US diplomat Antony Blinken is set to meet Israeli leaders today as part of efforts to contain the war in Gaza, a day after strikes in Syria and Lebanon killed high-profile members of Hamas and its ally Hezbollah. The Israeli military has said it is planning fresh offensives in the centre and south of Gaza.

Kilross

4. Two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal assault of a man in his 30s in Tipperary over Christmas.

In the early hours of 27 December, a man’s body was found at a house in Ballycrana, Kilross in the southwest of the county.

South Korea



5. South Korea’s parliament today passed a bill banning breeding, slaughtering and selling dogs for their meat, a traditional practice that activists have long called an embarrassment for the country.

Lucan

6. A man has died after a suspected assault in Lucan, Co Dublin.

At around 3am on Sunday, 7 January, gardaí were alerted to reports of a male, aged in his 30s, with serious injuries at an apartment.

Weather

7. We are in for a cold and frosty week, with temperatures expected to drop to -3 in parts of the country tonight. Temperatures will struggle to reach beyond 2 to 4 degrees during the day.

Boeing 737 Max

8.United and Alaska Airlines are to investigate the discovery of loose hardware on some of their planes after a panel fell out of a plane mid-flight last week.

It comes as multiple aviation experts have questioned why a Boeing jetliner that suffered an inflight blowout over Oregon was flying at all after warning lights were triggered on three previous flights.