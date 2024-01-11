LAST UPDATE | 14 minutes ago
GOOD MORNING.
Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.
Genocide case
1. Israel will face accusations at the UN’s top court today that it has committed “genocidal” acts in Gaza, charges the country’s president dismissed as “atrocious” and “preposterous”.
No deal
2. The Minister for public expenditure said he is “disappointed” after public sector pay talks between the Government and trade unions failed to reach a new deal after a late night of intensive negotiations.
Republican debate
3. Nikki Haley Ron De and Santis pitched Republicans yesterday on their bids to be the 2024 presidential candidate in the final debate before nominating begins.
The two focused on attacking the others record rather than trying to move support away from Trump.
Gangland shooting
4. Armed garda patrols are continuing in the Corduff area of West Dublin as tensions remain high following the Blanchardstown Christmas Eve restaurant shooting that left two people dead.
Gaza
5. Israel’s army has claimed that two Al Jazeera journalists it killed in an air strike in Gaza were “terror operatives”.
Hamza Wael Dahdouh and Mustafa Thuria, who also worked as a video stringer for AFP and other news organisations, were killed on Sunday while they were on an assignment for the Qatar-based channel in the city of Rafah.
Cold snap
6. Another cold day is in store as temperatures are set to drop as low as -2 degrees tonight. A cold weather advisory is in place from Met Éireann until 9am Saturday. The service has warned of hazardous travelling conditions due to frost and icy patches.
Puppies
7. Dogs Trust has said there is a “dog crisis” in Ireland after six puppies were found dumped in a plastic bag on the side of a road in Dublin.
The charity added that it is seeing more dogs being surrendered and abandoned than it has in previous years.
Stamp duty
8. The cost of a national stamp is set to increase by 5c from next month, An Post has announced.From 1 February, the price of a standard national stamp will increase by 3.7% to €1.40.
Asylum seekers
9. Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has denied that the Government reversed plans to house men seeking international protection in Ballinrobe in Co Mayo and Carlow.
Appearing on Morning Ireland today, McEntee denied that overnight protests by locals in both locations played a part in Government decision making.
have your say