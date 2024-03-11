Advertisement
1. #AND THE WINNER IS… Cork’s Cillian Murphy has won his first Oscar, in the category of best lead male actor for his turn in Oppenheimer. Here’s all the reaction from Cork, and the rest of the country. 

2. #GAZA President Michael D Higgins has released a strong statement calling for global efforts for peace in Gaza and criticising those blocking aid to the Palestinian enclave’s residents.

3. #WEATHER: Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow warning for rain across counties Cork and Kerry.

4. #PORTUGAL Anti-immigration party Chega has made gains in Portugal’s general election, and looks set to act as kingmaker as no party has reached the threshold for a majority. 

5. #TURBULENCE: Twelve passengers were hospitalised today after a technical problem on a LATAM flight from Sydney to Auckland caused the plane to dip violently, the airline and first responders have told AFP.

