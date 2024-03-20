Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- In a shock move, Leo Varadkar announced his resignation as Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader.
- The Assisted Dying Committee backed new laws in its landmark final report, but a split has emerged in its ranks.
- Limerick hurler Kyle Hayes received a fully suspended sentence following his conviction for violent disorder at a nightclub in 2019.
- An Irish man aged in his 30s died while holidaying in Spain’s Canary Islands.
- Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the resignation of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar “can have only one conclusion, the calling of a general election”.
- Survivors of mother and baby institutions were told they will be unable to apply for redress if they don’t have photographic identification.
- Gardaí launched a murder investigation and the chief suspect was identified in fatal Cobh attack.
INTERNATIONAL
#COURTS: Former Brazil international footballer Dani Alves is to be released from jail pending an appeal against his rape conviction in a €1 million bail agreement denounced by the victim’s lawyer as “justice for the rich”.
#CANADA: Canada halted future arms shipments to Israel as international pressure continues to mount over its conduct in Gaza, where more than 31,000 people have died and half the population is facing famine.
#US PRESIDENTIAL RACE: US President Joe Biden accused Donald Trump of “despising” Latinos as the rivals tried to win delegates for the presidential nomination in battleground states like Nevada and Arizona.
PARTING SHOT
For the day that’s in it, let us revisit the greatest RTÉ News report of all time. pic.twitter.com/ewOPQ1KT9i— ⭐ amy o'connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) March 20, 2024
Link to video here.
Five years ago, on Leo Varadkar’s 40th birthday, RTÉ News went down to Leo Street in Dublin to ask if members of the public wanted to wish the country’s leader a happy birthday.
Today, the day Varadkar announced he is to resign from his seat as Taoiseach, Amy O’Connor resurfaced the – admittingly funny – clip.
have your say