Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

IRELAND

Leo Varadkar announced he will resign as Taoiseach and as leader of the Fine Gael Party today. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the central Gaza Strip. Alamy Alamy

#COURTS: Former Brazil international footballer Dani Alves is to be released from jail pending an appeal against his rape conviction in a €1 million bail agreement denounced by the victim’s lawyer as “justice for the rich”.

#CANADA: Canada halted future arms shipments to Israel as international pressure continues to mount over its conduct in Gaza, where more than 31,000 people have died and half the population is facing famine.

#US PRESIDENTIAL RACE: US President Joe Biden accused Donald Trump of “despising” Latinos as the rivals tried to win delegates for the presidential nomination in battleground states like Nevada and Arizona.

PARTING SHOT

For the day that’s in it, let us revisit the greatest RTÉ News report of all time. pic.twitter.com/ewOPQ1KT9i — ⭐ amy o'connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) March 20, 2024

Link to video here.

Five years ago, on Leo Varadkar’s 40th birthday, RTÉ News went down to Leo Street in Dublin to ask if members of the public wanted to wish the country’s leader a happy birthday.

Today, the day Varadkar announced he is to resign from his seat as Taoiseach, Amy O’Connor resurfaced the – admittingly funny – clip.

To find out more who might be in the running to take over from Varadkar, you can read this fantastic round-up by The Journal’s Christina Finn.

