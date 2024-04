NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Tanaiste and the new Taoiseach. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

New Taoiseach Simon Harris has been accused of a being a “no show” in the Dáil on his first day on the job after he didn’t show up for leader’s questions, but he has since said that he was taking calls with world leaders.

A number of teenagers, displaced by war in Ukraine and living in privately operated residential care homes in Ireland, have been dropped to Tusla head offices by company staff who wanted to discharge them from the care of the homes over safeguarding concerns relating to sexual exploitation, grooming, and substance use, The Journal understands.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) issued ten enforcement orders, including nine closure orders, to food businesses during the month of March.

A senior specialist nurse has been spared jail at the Dublin District Court for groping a co-worker in his car after "persistently" offering the woman a lift and boasting about threesomes.

New Taoiseach Simon Harris has reshuffled the junior ministerial pack during his first Cabinet meeting at Government Buildings, with several TDs getting a promotion.

Scouting Ireland has been excoriated in and out of court for the manner in which they dealt with the death of a 14-year-old girl who was swept into the sea at Hook Island Lighthouse during a day trip eight years ago and died in hospital a few days afterwards.

INTERNATIONAL

#THE CASS REVIEW: Thousands of young people questioning their gender identity have been let down by the National Health Service in the UK, a landmark report has found. The Cass Review, which was published today, says there is a lack of evidence on the impacts of puberty blockers and hormone treatments.

#EU MIGRATION PACT: The European Parliament has voted to adopt the Migration and Asylum Pact which is said to overhaul and reform the rules and regulations on seeking international protection in the European Union.

#HONG KONG FIRE: A fire at a building in Hong Kong has killed at least five people and left another 27 injured.

PARTING SHOT

RTÉ employees urged not to accept gifts worth over €100, told to declare all freebies

Kevin Bakhurst, the RTÉ Director General.

RTÉ employees and contractors will now have to declare all gifts they receive worth over €50, and have been urged not to accept gifts in excess of €100.

Gifts worth over €100 are to be disclosed on a new register, and will become “the property of RTÉ”.

Staff will have to disclose conflicts of interest, including those relating to their siblings or business associates, on a new register.