Iranian president dead

1. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and the country’s foreign minister are among those found dead at the site of a helicopter crash after a search through a foggy, mountainous region of the country’s northwest, state media has reported.

Road safety

2. Unpublished research presented to government and gardaí concluded Irish drivers estimate the risk of being caught using the phone at the wheel at “close to zero”.

Eddie Hutch Jnr dies after illness

3. The death has taken place of a member of the Hutch family. No foul play is suspected.

Teenager stabbed in Dublin city

4. Gardaí are investigating a serious stabbing near Jervis Street Luas Stop in Dublin city centre yesterday, sources have confirmed.

European elections

5. Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan said his time in the European Parliament over the last ten years has made him less of a eurosceptic.

Dublin traffic plan

6. Businesses have called for a new traffic plan in Dublin’s city centre to be halted, fearing its impact on trade.

Rental market

7. Inflation of rental prices has slowed, but so has an increase in supply, making for little improvements to the crisis in the near future.

Portal has reopened

8. The portal between Dublin and New York has reopened, now with limited hours and extra blurring.