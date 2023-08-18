Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

One local who is in for the night ahead of the storm in Kenmare, Co Kerry.

Storm Betty has come to town, with events and matches cancelled and spot-flooding being reported in different counties, and in Cork city in particular.

Neutrality activists have criticised a decision to use the Irish Defence Forces to provide weapons training to members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

RTÉ yesterday ended its relationship with presenter Ryan Tubridy, for the time being at least. So what's next for the public broadcaster and the star?

A teenage boy accused of stealing a car in Leitrim before crashing it in Dublin city centre has been released under strict terms despite his mother wanting him "incarcerated".

The PSNI is investigating the loss of a high-ranking officer's laptop and notebook, after several high profile data breaches.

BBC NI presenter Stephen Nolan has said he is "deeply sorry" about sending a picture that has lead to days of headlines about his show in Belfast papers.

Elizabeth Cook / PA Images Lucy Letby gave 14 days of evidence from the witness box at Manchester Crown Court Elizabeth Cook / PA Images / PA Images

#LUCY LETBY has been convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six others at a hospital neonatal unit in England. The conviction makes her the most prolific child murderer in Britain’s modern history.

#US ELECTION: Donald Trump is reportedly planning to give the first Republican presidential primary debate a miss on Wednesday, opting for a sit down interview with former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson instead.

#WEST AFRICAN MILITARY chiefs held a second day of talks in Ghana today, preparing for a possible armed intervention in Niger after a coup there ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

Why is former NFL star Michael Oher suing the family portrayed in The Blind Side?

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

You may be wondering why an NFL footballer who played his last game in 2016, and the film about him which was released over a decade ago, is in the news.

Michael Oher’s early life and football career was chronicled in ‘The Blind Side’, which depicted a wealthy Tennessee family taking him in as one of their own and nurturing his potential to go all the way to the top of American football.

However Oher’s lawsuit says the premise of the film – his adoption by the family – is false.