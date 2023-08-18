Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#LUCY LETBY has been convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six others at a hospital neonatal unit in England. The conviction makes her the most prolific child murderer in Britain’s modern history.
#US ELECTION: Donald Trump is reportedly planning to give the first Republican presidential primary debate a miss on Wednesday, opting for a sit down interview with former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson instead.
#WEST AFRICAN MILITARY chiefs held a second day of talks in Ghana today, preparing for a possible armed intervention in Niger after a coup there ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.
Why is former NFL star Michael Oher suing the family portrayed in The Blind Side?
You may be wondering why an NFL footballer who played his last game in 2016, and the film about him which was released over a decade ago, is in the news.
Michael Oher’s early life and football career was chronicled in ‘The Blind Side’, which depicted a wealthy Tennessee family taking him in as one of their own and nurturing his potential to go all the way to the top of American football.
However Oher’s lawsuit says the premise of the film – his adoption by the family – is false.
