Mother wanted son ‘incarcerated’ over car theft in Leitrim that led to collision in Dublin

A TEENAGE BOY accused of stealing a car in Leitrim before crashing it in Dublin city centre has been released under strict terms despite his mother wanting him “incarcerated”.

The boy, 17, who cannot be identified because he is a minor, was charged with motor theft in Manorhamilton and dangerous driving.

He was found at Inns Quay yesterday after allegedly breaking a red light and colliding with another car.

A bail hearing was told he had implements to carry out a theft: a screwdriver and vice grips “which still contained the ignition barrel from the vehicle, that he had ripped from the vehicle”.

Gardaí called the teen’s mother, who told them she would prefer her son “to be incarcerated, and as a secondary option, he could go back to her”.

Judge John O’Leary heard at Dublin District Court that no injuries were caused in the crash. The boy was accompanied to court by his social worker as his mother could not attend because she was caring for a relative.

Karla Ray BL, for the boy, pleaded for bail and asked the judge to note the Children Act required detention to be a last resort.

She said directions from the director of public prosecutions were required, and a decision about his trial venue had yet to be made.

The case may go to the Circuit Court, which has broader sentencing powers.

Counsel said her client was not a drug user and would reside with his family. The judge recognised from matters raised in the hearing that the boy had had a “tough life” and warned him to pay attention to the proceedings.

He granted bail and ordered him to stay out of Dublin unless for court or legal consultations, supply a phone number on which he can be contactable, reside with his mother, not drive and obey a 10 pm to 6 am curfew.

The teen, who has yet to indicate a plea, was granted legal aid and will appear again at the Dublin Children’s Court next month.