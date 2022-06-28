#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Tuesday 28 June 2022
Advertisement

Government to seek Dáil approval for Outer Space Treaty

The number of companies based in Ireland now taking part in space activities has risen 60% since 2015.

By Eoghan Dalton Tuesday 28 Jun 2022, 8:57 PM
1 hour ago 4,972 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5802487
Ireland originally signed and ratified the Outer Space Agreement in 1967.
Image: Owen Humphreys/PA
Ireland originally signed and ratified the Outer Space Agreement in 1967.
Ireland originally signed and ratified the Outer Space Agreement in 1967.
Image: Owen Humphreys/PA

THE GOVERNMENT IS to move a motion in the Dáil seeking approval of the Outer Space Treaty, a piece of law covering the exploration and use of the final frontier.  

The Tánaiste asked the Cabinet this evening to push forward with the motion, citing space as an area of growing importance for Ireland with the number of companies based here and engaged with the European Space Agency (ESA) having grown by almost 60% in the last five years. 

The treaty sets out the key principles of international space law, from prohibiting the placement of weapons of mass destruction in Outer Space, to ensuring that nations cannot make a claim of national sovereignty to any part of Space. 

It also requires States to be responsible for actions by their non-government entities, an obligation that has arisen in disputes between China and the US over the activities of the Elon Musk-backed SpaceX.

The number of companies based in Ireland which are taking part in space activities has risen from 55 in 2015 to 87 in 2020.

A spokesperson said the Department of Enterprise has been undertaking a legal and policy analysis to ensure that Ireland has a supportive framework in relation to potential future launches of space objects for commercial or educational purposes.

Leo Varadkar asked Cabinet colleagues this evening to authorise for the Dáil to approve the terms of the Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space, including the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies (Outer Space Treaty).

The motion would also approve the terms of the Convention on International Liability for Damage Caused by Space Objects (Liability Convention).

The spokesperson said that the national space strategy for enterprise provides a roadmap for future investment in the space sector and that Ireland’s continued membership of ESA is an integral element of that strategy.

Ireland previously signed and ratified the two agreements, the Outer Space Agreement in 1967 and the Liability Convention in 1972, the latter of which arose out of the need for effective international rules to deal with liability for damage caused by space objects and to ensure the prompt payment of compensation. 

At the time of their signing, they were laid before the Dáil in compliance with the Constitution. The AG has now advised that formal Dáil approval is required for both agreements.

Under international law, Ireland is a party to both these agreements. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie