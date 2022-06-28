Government to seek Dáil approval for Outer Space Treaty

THE GOVERNMENT IS to move a motion in the Dáil seeking approval of the Outer Space Treaty, a piece of law covering the exploration and use of the final frontier.

The Tánaiste asked the Cabinet this evening to push forward with the motion, citing space as an area of growing importance for Ireland with the number of companies based here and engaged with the European Space Agency (ESA) having grown by almost 60% in the last five years.

The treaty sets out the key principles of international space law, from prohibiting the placement of weapons of mass destruction in Outer Space, to ensuring that nations cannot make a claim of national sovereignty to any part of Space.

It also requires States to be responsible for actions by their non-government entities, an obligation that has arisen in disputes between China and the US over the activities of the Elon Musk-backed SpaceX.

The number of companies based in Ireland which are taking part in space activities has risen from 55 in 2015 to 87 in 2020.

A spokesperson said the Department of Enterprise has been undertaking a legal and policy analysis to ensure that Ireland has a supportive framework in relation to potential future launches of space objects for commercial or educational purposes.

Leo Varadkar asked Cabinet colleagues this evening to authorise for the Dáil to approve the terms of the Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space, including the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies (Outer Space Treaty).

The motion would also approve the terms of the Convention on International Liability for Damage Caused by Space Objects (Liability Convention).

The spokesperson said that the national space strategy for enterprise provides a roadmap for future investment in the space sector and that Ireland’s continued membership of ESA is an integral element of that strategy.

Ireland previously signed and ratified the two agreements, the Outer Space Agreement in 1967 and the Liability Convention in 1972, the latter of which arose out of the need for effective international rules to deal with liability for damage caused by space objects and to ensure the prompt payment of compensation.

At the time of their signing, they were laid before the Dáil in compliance with the Constitution. The AG has now advised that formal Dáil approval is required for both agreements.

Under international law, Ireland is a party to both these agreements.