Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Wednesday 24 August 2022
Advertisement

Ireland's population grows at highest rate since 2008 in last 12 months - CSO

The Central Statistics Office estimates Ireland’s population to be 5.1 million.

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 24 Aug 2022, 1:27 PM
29 minutes ago 3,052 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5848121
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE POPULATION OF Ireland has increased by over 88,000 in the last 12 months – the biggest increase in the population in a single year since 2008.

New data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) to the end of April show that Ireland’s population is now estimated to be 5.1 million, rising by 88,800 in the last 12 months.

Aiding the population increase is an increase in the number of immigrants arriving into Ireland, with 120,700 arriving into the country in the last 12 months.

This is the highest number of immigrants arriving into Ireland in 15 years, with 28,900 of those immigrants being returning Irish nationals.

Additionally, 24,300 were EU nationals, 4,500 were UK nationals and the remaining 63,000 were from countries outside the EU. This includes almost 28,000 Ukrainians, up to April.

0049602_Population_and_Migration_Estimates_2022_Infographic_ENG Source: Central Statistics Office

There has been a higher number of people emigrating from Ireland compared to previous years, with 59,600 people leaving the state in the last 12 months compared to 54,000 in 2021.

The total population in Dublin has also seen an increase in the last decade, with the percentage of the population living in the city increasing from 27.6% in 2011 to 28.4% in 2022.

New data on births and deaths was also available, with the number of births increasing by 2,236 in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. 

There were also 29 fewer deaths reported in Q1 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, with 9,535 being reported.

Of the deaths recorded in Q1 2022, 641 were due to Covid-19 and accounted for 6.7% of the total deaths reported. Of these 359 were male and 282 were female.

Both cancer and circulatory diseases were the biggest causes of death in the first quarter of this year and accounted for 5,316 deaths, which is an increase on the 4,759 deaths that were recorded in the same period in 2021.

Gerard Doolan, Statistician in the Vital Statistics Division said: “Deaths due to malignant neoplasms (cancer) and circulatory disease were the biggest causes of death in Q1 2022 and accounted for more than half (55.8%) of all deaths.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie