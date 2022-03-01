#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Tuesday 1 March 2022
Advertisement

Three Irish-registered firms linked to Russian banks or people who've been sanctioned, says Taoiseach

Micheál Martin was speaking in response to a question from Catherine Murphy TD.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 1 Mar 2022, 4:24 PM
48 minutes ago 6,124 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5697836
The IFSC in Dublin.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
The IFSC in Dublin.
The IFSC in Dublin.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has told the Dáil that three Irish-based companies linked to Russian individuals or banks who’ve been sanctioned by the EU have so far been identified.  

Martin was speaking in response to a question from Catherine Murphy TD of the Social Democrats who asked the Taoiseach what Ireland was doing to “close any loopholes and ensure there is no place for dirty money to hide in this country”.

“We know that tens of billions of Russian money has been funnelled through Ireland using financial services operations in the IFSC and entities called limited partnerships,” Murphy said.

“One of the attractions of limited partnerships is that there is no requirement to publicly disclose by whom they are really owned.”

In response, Martin said: 

“The Central Bank of Ireland has undertaken an initial review of the links between the approximately 3,000 Irish domiciled special purpose entities and any links between them and Russian entities. Some 34 of these 3,000 entities have a Russian sponsor, meaning that they were established on behalf of a Russian company.

The total assets of these special purpose entities is approximately €36 billion, largely comprised of loans to Russian companies. Of these 34 entities, three have been identified as being directly linked to individuals or financial institutions covered in the 23 February round-up of EU sanctions. Work is ongoing in respect of the subsequent sanction rounds. 

Related Reads

28.02.22 Taoiseach says Ireland's non-lethal military support for Ukraine is 'sufficient' as EU members are sending weapons
24.02.22 Ireland to waive visa requirements for all Ukrainians as minister says country is 'certainly not neutral' on Russian invasion
22.02.22 Russian ambassador to Ireland warns EU sanctions will result in 'proportionate' response from Moscow

The EU has introduced several rounds of sanctions against Russia as a reaction to the recognition of separatist regions of eastern Ukraine and then Russia’s subsequent invasion.

The 23 February sanctions referred to by the Taoiseach are sanctions against the 351 members of the Russian State Duma which voted for recognition and an additional 27 individuals. 

Subsequently sections named Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov specifically.

An Taoiseach also said the in terms of investment funds the Central Bank has advised that total Russian assets held at 31 December 2021 are estimated at €11.4 billion or 0.3% of the total Irish fund assets of €3.8 trillion.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie