IRELAND WILL BE seeking advice and guidance from the British government today on the delivery of public infrastructure during the first plenary session of the new annual Ireland-UK summit.

Delegations of ministers from London and Dublin met in Liverpool this afternoon to discuss opportunities for future cooperation as both governments seek to build a stronger relationship.

During the opening remarks this morning in Merseyside, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the summit presents the Irish government with the opportunity to learn from Westminster’s “know-how” on the delivery of infrastructure.

Addressing Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Martin said the Irish government want to “share and learn” from the UK and identify opportunities for future collaboration in that area, particularly in Northern Ireland.

“We have huge challenges on infrastructure delivery. Housing is a big issue for us,” Martin told Starmer, adding that a task for his government is to find wants to speed up the construction of state infrastructure.

Delegations of ministers at this morning's meeting in Liverpool Alamy Alamy

It follows a number of high-profile projects which have been delayed or gone over budget in the last decade. Martin added that Ireland and the UK share common goals in regards to infrastructure, particularly in energy.

“We want to learn from you and also share our respective experiences and so forth,” he said.

No major announcement is expected from this year’s event, though it is understood that Ireland is keen to tap into the British government’s expertise when it comes to off-short wind infrastructure.

Advertisement

A large portion of the discussion will also be reserved for joint-initiatives to reach net-zero climate commitments.

“We’re both windy spots,” Martin said today. “So, I think therein lies our potential in terms of energy.”

Past tensions, fueled by Brexit and the Legacy Act in the North, soured relations between Dublin and Westminster during the Conservative Party’s tenure. Starmer has sought to to improve communication between the UK, Dublin and Brussels.

Micheál Martin and Keir Starmer greet each other ahead of the first plenary session in Liverpool. Alamy Alamy

Both leaders remarked on how today’s summit is the “most-extensive” engagement between the two governments in the last five years. Starmer spoke to the importance of Anglo-Irish relations, as he aims to heal wounds with the EU.

He said though the UK is still not keen to rejoin, in full, the single market, customs union or freedom of movement, the current Labour government wants to find methods to boost trade, create jobs and grow the economy with the EU.

“And in that context,” Starmer said. “I believe partnership between the United Kingdom and Ireland has the potential to be a really positive force.”

Martin is joined by Tánaiste Simon Harris, Minister for Education Helen McEntee, Minister for Energy and Climate Change Darragh O’Brien and Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan in Liverpool today.

On the UK side, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Raynor, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn are attending the first summit.

The delegations met this morning for tea and coffee, before taking to discussions. Meanwhile, Martin and Starmer met with energy and business leaders at Liverpool dock for a roundtable talk on the potential for collaboration.