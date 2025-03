BRITAIN’S PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer has welcomed a fresh start in Anglo-Irish relations at the opening of the first Ireland-UK summit in Liverpool.

Speaking to a number of distinguished guests at the Museum of Liverpool, Starmer said he hoped the new initiative between the Irish and British governments would bring about greater cooperation as well as a chance for “Guinness diplomacy”.

Delegations from Ireland and the UK are meeting this week to discuss economic ties and potential joint projects. The summit follows a pledge to strengthen relations after last year’s meeting between then-Taoiseach Simon Harris and Starmer.

Past tensions, fueled by Brexit and the Legacy Act in Northern Ireland, soured relations between Dublin and Westminster during the Conservative Party’s tenure. Starmer has sought to to improve communication between the UK, Dublin and Brussels.

Starmer and Martin alongside culture minister Lisa Nandy (L) and Liverpool Mayor Steve Rotheram. Alamy Alamy

It came as Ireland’s joint-venture with the Northern Ireland Assembly – the Shared Island Initiative – began to start taking shape, with multi-million Euro investments in infrastructure projects being approved, most notably in transport.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the new annual meetings with ministers marks the start of a “strategic partnership” between the UK and Ireland, which will see Government working with Stormont and Westminster in technology, innovation and science.

Martin and Starmer co-hosted a dinner catered by Irish chef Anna Haugh, owner of the London-based restaurant Myrtle.

Speaking at the event this evening, Starmer said his visit to Dublin in September was the first time a British Prime Minister visited Ireland in five years. During the event, the Labour leader attended an international soccer match between Ireland and England.

Starmer speaking at the Museum of Liverpool this evening. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

He described the visit as “an important and special moment” for him. While he did not want to “mention the score” (England won 2-0), he said it was a “reminder of just how strong those ties are that bind us together”.

Addressing the Taoiseach, Starmer said: “Micheál, I know we’ve got a lot to do over the coming days. We’ve got great ambitions for this summit, talking together, speaking to business leaders, perhaps finding a moment for a bit of Guinness diplomacy.

“But tonight I hope we can simply celebrate the UK and Ireland and everything that makes this such a fantastic friendship.”

Martin echoed similar sentiments, noting Liverpool’s deep Irish connections.

“The story of Irish migration to Britain is one of new beginnings, opportunities seized through education, and contributions to public service and politics,” he said.

He attributed Liverpool’s wit to the Irish sense of humor and referenced cultural icons like The Beatles, Kate Bush and Oasis, highlighting their Irish heritage.

Martin noted Liverpool’s deep Irish connections during his speech this evening. Alamy Alamy

He said that many Irish people, including himself, are supporters of the four premier football clubs in north-west England. He joked that Arsenal also has considerable support in recent years, referencing Ireland international Katie McCabe.

“I was delighted, Prime Minister, that you chose Liverpool for this inaugural UK-Ireland summit,” Martin said. “It speaks more than anywhere else in Britain to the affinity between our two countries.”

It is likely that ministers will seek to explore areas where Ireland and the UK can collaborate in those fields. There will be less coming out of this first summit than would have been hoped (planning was interrupted by Ireland’s general election last year).

It is understood that Ireland is keen to tap into the British government’s expertise when it comes to off-short wind infrastructure. A large portion of this week’s discussion will also be reserved for joint-initiatives to reach net-zero climate commitments.