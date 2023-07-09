Nicholson on the double as Ireland U20s surge into World Championship final

Ireland U20 31

South Africa U20 12

Jon Cardinelli reports from Athlone Stadium, Cape Town

JAMES NICHOLSON SCORED a brace as Ireland beat the Junior Boks 31-12 in the World Rugby U20 Championship semi-final on Sunday.

Ireland’s character was put to the test time and again over the course of challenging pool

campaign. In spite of a relentless onslaught in the first half of Sunday’s playoff, the battle-hardened side held its nerve – and then turned the tables on a more-fancied South African outfit.

The Junior Boks dominated possession and territory in the first half, but failed to penetrate a well-organised Ireland defence. More than a dozen visits to the opposition 22 yielded zero points, as the hosts struggled to control the ball.

The complexion of the game changed following an incident in the 37th minute. South

Africa’s reserve lock Jannes Potgieter clashed with Ireland winger Andrew Osborne in the air, and was shown a yellow card.

From the ensuing lineout, flyhalf Sam Prendergast hit an accurate kick-pass to James

Nicholson out on the left wing. Prendergast then proceeded to slot a touchline conversion

to extend Ireland’s lead to seven points right before half-time.

The hosts continued to spurn opportunities after the break, with flyhalf Jean Smith pushing two penalty goal attempts wide. They endeavoured to move the ball wide, though, and when replacement winger Regan Izaks broke the line in the 45th minute, he found a support runner in scrumhalf Imad Khan on his shoulder.

Ireland replied almost immediately. A rampaging run by Brian Gleeson culminated in a try under the posts. From there, Ireland began to control the game through their forwards and kicking game.

Prendergast and Nicholson combined once more in the 60th minute. Deep in the South

African 22, the flyhalf spotted an unmarked Nicholson, and proceeded to find his winger

with another inspired kick-pass. Nicholson collected the ball and then beat the last

defender to complete a crucial score.

When replacement Sam Berman bulldozed his way through several defenders for Ireland’s fourth try in the 68th minute, the result was sealed.

Prendergast kicked a late penalty to finish the game with a flawless five-from-five record – no mean feat in windy conditions – and a personal tally of 11 points.

South Africa U20 scorers:

Tries: Imad Khan, Coetzee le Roux

Conversions: Jean Smith [1 from 2]

Penalties: Smith [0 from 2]

Ireland U20 scorers:

Tries: James Nicholson (2), Brian Gleeson, Sam Berman

Conversions: Sam Prendergast [4 from 4]

Penalties: Prendergast [1 from 1]

SOUTH AFRICA U20: Hakeem Kunene, Jurenzo Julius, Katlego Letebele, Ethan Hooker, Michael Annies, Jean smith, Imad Khan; Corné Lavagna, Juann Else, Dian Heunis, Coetzee le Roux, JF van Heerden, Paul de Villiers (captain), Ghudian van Reenen, Corné Beets.

Replacements: BJ Kotze, Pihatu Ganyane, Zachary Porthen, Jannes Potgieter, Abulele

Ndabambi, Abad Moos, Damian Markus, Regan Izaks.

Ireland U20: Henry McErlean, Andrew Osborne, Hugh Gavin, John Devine, James

Nicholson, Sam Prendergast, Fintan Gunne; Paddy McCarthy, Gus McCarthy (captain),

Ronan Foxe, Charlie Irvine, Conor O’Tighearnaigh, Diarmund Mangan, Ruadhan Quinn,

Brian Gleeson.

Replacements: Danny Sheahan, George Hadden, Fiachna Barrett, Evan O’Connell, Dan

Barron, Oscar Cawley, Matthew Lynch, Sam Berman.

Referee: Anthony Woodthorpe [RFU]

Written by Jon Cardinelli and posted on the42.ie

