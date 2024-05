The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Ireland 0

Sweden 3

ANOTHER FRUSTRATING NIGHT for Ireland, a third defeat in this Euro 2025 qualifying ‘Group of Death’.

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (two) and Fridolina Rolfo scored the goals in front of 22,868 fans on a fine summer evening at the Aviva Stadium. The FAI said yesterday that almost 30,000 tickets had been sold.

Ireland again conceded early, but made an encouraging start and this opener came slightly later — in the 26th minute. All three goals uncharacteristically came down Ireland’s left side.

