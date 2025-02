TÁNAISTE SIMON HARRIS is to ask government ministers to agree to Ireland’s proposed hosting of a major EU summit during the upcoming Irish presidency of the European Union next year.

Harris, who is also Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, will put the proposal to Cabinet ministers this morning.

If the offer to host a summit of the European Political Community (EPC), an intergovernmental forum set up after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, it would see Ireland hosting 47 heads of state and government from across Europe.

If it goes ahead, the summit will take place around the same time as an informal meeting of the European Council, which will involve the 27 EU’s heads of state and government.

Extensive preparations for Ireland’s EU presidency will be required across all government departments, Harris will tell Cabinet.

Ireland will hold the EU presidency between 1 July and 31 December 2026. It will be the eighth time Ireland has held the presidency.

Harris will also tell Cabinet that scoping work is already underway to identify locations and venues for presidency meetings.