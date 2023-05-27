Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 27 May 2023 Dublin: 14°C
Nikola Kristic/INPHO Mason Melia takes on Javier Fernandez.
# Disappointment
Ireland bow out of U17 Euros after defeat to Spain
Colin O’Brien’s side denied a World Cup play-off after France beat England.
3.3k
4
1 hour ago

IRELAND’S IMPRESSIVE RUN in the U17 Euros has ended at the quarter-final stage with a 3-0 defeat to Spain. 

Colin O’Brien’s side reached the last eight despite an opening-match 5-1 loss to Poland due to subsequent wins against Wales and Hungary. 

Yet Spain, with players in their ranks such as Lamine Yamal, who has appeared for the Barcelona first team, proved a level too high for Ireland.  

Spain had the better of the first half and went ahead on 22 minutes through Alejandro Grandos’s effort from range. 

Ireland grew into the game after the break and their intelligence and industry meant Spain were not comfortable until two goals in quick succession. 

The first came from Marc Guiu on 68 minutes, and then Yamal found the corner of the net three minutes later to effectively end the contest.   

milos-milanovic-separates-players-as-tempers-flare Nikola Kristic / INPHO Referee Milos Milanovic separates players. Nikola Kristic / INPHO / INPHO

France beat England 1-0 in a quarter-final thanks to a late penalty by Mathis Lambourde. This means Ireland are denied the valuable consolation prize of a World Cup play-off against Switzerland.  

Written by The 42 Team and posted on the42.ie

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
4
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     