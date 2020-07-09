Drier weather on the horizon for the weekend as wet weather eclipses usual July totals

THE HEAVY RAINFALL experienced by much of the country over the past week will ease somewhat today.

Met Éireann says today will remain cloudy with patchy drizzle and sunny spells. A few heavy showers are being predicted mainly for the east of Leinster later today.

The easing up of the rain follows a week in which many parts of the country saw unseasonably wet weather.

Up to yesterday, 41.6 mm of rain was recorded at Dublin Airport in the first week of the month compared to 41 mm for the entirety of last July.

The average July rainfall for the entire month has been 56.2 mm over a 30-year period.

There’s a similar story in Shannon Airport where 52.13 mm of rain fell in the first eight days of the month, eclipsing the 51 mm that fell in all of July 2019.

The monthly average July rainfall in Shannon Airport is 65.9 mm, so this month is also likely to eclipse that if current trends continue.

The national forecaster says that tomorrow’s weather will follow a similar pattern to today, with sunny spells and scattered showers being predicted.

Into the weekend, Saturday is expected to be a largely dry day across the country with a mix of cloud and sunny periods. Temperatures are expected to reach between 16 to 20 degrees, with the warmest weather in Leinster and east Munster.

Sunday is also expected to be mainly dry and mild in Munster and Leinster with sunny spells and highest temperatures of between 17 to 21 degrees.

Cloudy weather with outbreaks of rain is however being predicted across the west and north, with temperatures also a couple of degrees cooler.