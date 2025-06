WE’RE IN FOR a warm week, with temperatures reaching as high as 23 degrees on Friday and remaining in the low twenties over the weekend.

There could be some unsettled weather on Saturday and Sunday, however, with possible heavy rain showers at times.

Met Eireann’s Mark Bowe this morning said that the weather this week is due to be mostly dry and fine.

Advertisement

“The reason behind all this pleasant weather is the jet, which is running just to our north helping to keep a big area of high pressure nestled to our south. And it is going to stay there pretty much, churning around, dragging some warm air from Europe up and over to us, that’s basically why it’s been hot and sticky at night,” he said.

He added that the jet will cause an influx of very warm air up and over us by about Friday, but that that is what will bring the risk of unsettled weather over the weekend as well.

Today will have temperature highs of between 19 and 21 degrees, and tomorrow and Thursday could reach as high as 22 degrees.

As of yet the forecast for the weekend is uncertain.