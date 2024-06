IRELAND HAVE SECURED more track success at the European Championships in Rome tonight, with the women’s 4x400m relay team winning silver at the Stadio Olimpico.

The team of Sophie Becker, Rhasidat Adeleke, Phil Healy and Sharlene Mawdsley recorded a new national record time of 3:22.71, but were pipped by the Dutch team of Lieke Klaver, Cathelijn Peeters, Lisanne de Witte and Femke Bol to gold.

The previous Irish national record was 3:24.38 – set by the same quartet at the World Relays in the Bahamas last month.

Their success continues a brilliant championships for Ireland, with Ciara Mageean winning 1500m gold earlier this week after Adeleke and Mawdsley were part of the Ireland mixed 4x400m team who stormed to gold last Friday.

Ireland's women's 4x400m relay team of Sophie Becker, Rhasidat Adeleke, Phil Healy and Sharlene Mawdsley have secured a silver medal at the European Championships in a new Irish record time of 3:22.71. pic.twitter.com/6jTiX7zJok — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 12, 2024

The Dutch went into tonight’s race as the defending European champions, with three of their team alreading winning individual medals at these championships – Bol taking gold and Peeters winning bronze in the 400 metre hurdles, while Klaver claimed bronze in the 400m.

Advertisement

Running in lane six, Becker was first up for Ireland, completing her leg in 52 seconds.

The Dutch led through the first 400m before Adeleke ran a stunning leg to bring Ireland into first after passing Peeters on the turn – her split of 49.36 the second fastest across the race.

Healy delivered a strong third leg but was just overtaken by De Witte approaching the final handover, clocking a time of 51.51.

Mawdsley then chased down Bol on the final leg with another superb run to secure silver for Ireland – her time of 49.84 faster than Bol’s 50.45.

With four medals secured, this is now Ireland’s most successful European Championships.

There is further Irish involvement in two more finals tonight.

Brian Fay, Efrem Gidey, Peter Lynch, Cormac Dalton and Barry Keane run in the men’s 10,000m final at 8.44pm, with Andrew Coscoran in the men’s 1,500m final at 9.26pm.

The Journal publishes the biggest breaking news in Irish and international sport but for all of the 42′s insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting, subscribe here.