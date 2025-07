SARAH COYLE, BELIEVED to be Ireland’s oldest person at the age of 108, has died.

Ms Coyle passed away on Monday, 14 July, ten days before she was to turn 109. She was born on 24 July, 1916.

Her grandson Thomas said that she died peacefully surrounded by her family. She was living with her daughter Marian Gilligan in Castleknock, Co Dublin.

In an interview with the Irish Times in April this year, Ms Coyle’s daughter spoke about her mother’s childhood in Co Wicklow. She had significant memories of the Black and Tans’ operations in her locality as a girl, as well as memories of the War of Independence (1919-1921) and the Civil War (1922-1923).

Ms Coyle married and settled in Drumcondra, having four children, two of whom sadly died as newborns.

Ms Coyle’s sister Lily was 103 in April. He brother Andy reached the age of 101.