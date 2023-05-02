IRFU 'in discussion' with women's head coach as doubts emerge over his future

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THE IRFU HAVE confirm they are ‘in discussion’ with Ireland women’s head coach Greg McWilliams after reports that he is set to step down from his role.
Ireland’s Six Nations campaign culminated on Saturday with defeat to Scotland, a result that confirmed they ended with the wooden spoon after five straight defeats and they finished with a points difference of -167.
The Irish Independent last night reported that McWilliams was set to depart his position with immediate effect.
The IRFU have confirmed this lunchtime in a statement they are currently in discussions with McWilliams.
The IRFU can confirm that it is in discussion with Greg McWilliams and until these discussions are concluded no further comment will be made.
McWilliams have been involved for the second time with the Ireland senior team, previously filling the position assisting head coach Philip Doyle a decade ago when Ireland claimed the Grand Slam in 2013.
