IRISH AUTHOR DONAL Ryan has been awarded the Orwell Prize for Political Fiction for his novel Heart, Be at Peace.

Ryan’s latest book shares similarities with his 2012 novel, The Spinning Heart. Both are set in his native north Tipperary.

Heart, Be at Peace received the prestigious award “For its clarity. For its perfectly pitched voices. For its humanity and kindness,” said Jim Crace, chair of judges of the Orwell Prize.

Ryan told RTÉ Radio this morning that he doesn’t consider himself a political writer.

“The things I write about are fairly universal,” he said.

Ryan said his mother, who works in Tesco in Nenagh, was always being asked about the characters in The Spinning Heart, which led her to push him to write a follow-up novel.

He also described how his approach to writing has changed, moving from a less disciplined process to one that’s more regimented, which is a result of his work as a creative writing teacher.

On the subject matter of the book, which deals with the illegal drug trade, Ryan said: “What’s been shocking to me in the last number of years is that it’s so open now.”

“Whereas we all knew there was a drugs trade but it was always kind of occluded, it was in the dark, shadowy corners, but now it’s right out on the street, in housing estates and on the road. It’s amazing.”

One of Ryan’s fans is Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe, who told RTÉ Radio his writing was “masterful” and that Ireland is “lucky to have him”.