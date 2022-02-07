Defence Forces: Commission report to recommend major changes including larger navy, more cyber specialists and Air Corps rebrand

A REVOLUTION IN military hierarchy, more cyber security specialists, new armoured personnel carriers, a larger navy and more aircraft are among the key recommendations from the Commission on the Defence Forces.

Minister for Defence Simon Coveney is set to bring the long-anticipated report to Cabinet tomorrow morning and it will be published on Wednesday.

Following repeated reports and commentary from former members of the Defence Forces, the Government decided to set up the independent commission. Its terms of reference have enabled it to examine pay, conditions and resourcing across the Defence Forces.

A number of international experts, former Defence Forces members, as well as senior civil servants, were involved in the process which included visiting military bases.

Multiple sources who have a knowledge of the contents of the report have told The Journal that the document could revolutionise Irish military structures, management and financing if implemented.

The key recommendations include a new position titled Chief of Defence which would command all military services.

There will be a senior soldier appointed from the enlisted non-officer ranks to sit on the defence staff in a new departure for the Irish military.

Under the plan, the Air Corps would also be rebranded as an Air Force with new aircraft, including those with transport capability for troops, to be purchased. This would also see, if implemented, more helicopters for an Irish military air ambulance service.

An increase of 100 in cyber defence specialists also forms part of the plan.

All volunteer organisations including the Coastguard would come under the auspices of the Department of Defence.

A larger navy is also included, possibly numbering 12 ships, to meet the demands of patrolling the Irish Exclusive Economic Zone over the next 15 year period but priority is to be given to immediately doubling the crews of each ship.

As previously revealed by The Journal, a special forces base in Cork linked directly to the Irish Navy is to be drawn from the Army Ranger Wing.

There is a major step forward in Defence Forces Industrial Relations with Irish Congress of Trade Unions affiliation is recommended for PDFORRA and Raco – but not full membership.

There is a recommendation for an increase in the Defence Forces size by 2,500 personnel and a 50% increase in the Defence budget.

There is a recommendation that the Defence Forces significantly reduce Aid to the Civil Power security duties such as Portlaoise Prison, the guarding of the Central Bank and other similar roles.

One key recommendation centres around the refocusing of the command and management structure.

The 1916 Centenary Commemorative Medals are seen on members of the Air Corps at a special ceremony and medal presentation for the defence forces at Dublin Castle. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

The creation of a new Senior enlisted advisor position who will sit on the “defence staff” alongside the new “Chief of Defence” is considered one of the more dynamic and achievable recommendations.

“It is a very important move that will see a senior soldier, sailor or airman join the senior management team of the future defence forces,” a defence source said.

The Journal understands that the senior enlisted advisor position is well established in other countries in recent years. Positions on these committees is normally reserved for officers only.

Additional opportunities for soldiers to move into the officer ranks is also proposed.

The Commission has also recommended that the Defence Forces develop a new college to assist Non-Commissioned officers in further education and upskilling.

Reports in recent years have mooted the possibility of a more involved role by the Defence Forces into the area of intelligence.

It is understood that the Commission has not recommended this fearing a collision with the Department of Justice but has suggested that a defined role be developed for J2, the Defence Forces intelligence unit. This, according to security sources, is centred particularly around cyber threats.

LE George Bernard Shaw docked at the Deep Water Quay in Cobh, Co Cork. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

The Coastguard, which is under the auspicious of the Department of Transport would move to Defence control.

“The Commission has proposed the move as a priority to have bodies such as The Office of Emergency Planning, the Coastguard and Civil Defence all under the one minister,” a source said.

The Air Corps will become the Irish Air Force and would, if the recommendation accepted by Government, be expanded to a larger fleet of aircraft.

It is also expected to be recommended that the Defence Forces membership will increase by 2,500 personnel to bring it to in excess of 11,000 members.

To fund all this expansive growth in the military, sources said the report will recommend a 50%, at least, increase in the Defence budget. Currently defence spend in Ireland is 0.2% of GDP – this would bring that closer to 0.5%.

“This will be the problem that needs to be solved by Government and not everyone expects that they will be willing to do what is needed.

“The elephant in the room and the issue that will really challenge this expansion is pay and conditions – that needs to be sorted first,” a source said.