DESPITE THE ENDLESS weeks of speculation about a polling date that came before, the General Election 2024 campaign has been quite brisk. Parties and politicians have had only a few weeks to campaign across the country, gathering support from the party faithful and hoping to catch the attention of those most elusive swing voters in the process.

Housing, healthcare and the cost of living are presenting as top election issues, as well as immigration. One cohort of voters the candidates will be unable to influence or gain votes from in this election will be the thousands of Irish adults now living abroad. In the 12 months ending in April this year, over 69,000 people emigrated from Ireland for a variety of reasons. This is the highest emigration number since 2015, according to the Central Statistics Office.

Many who leave this country do so for economic reasons, with the housing crisis and the prohibitive cost of living coming up as the main driver for their wish to find a better life. In the decades before, unemployment would have been a huge driver for emigration, but with record high employment in Ireland, many young adults in particular will say they can find the job but they cannot afford to pay the rent or buy a home in order to take up that job.

So, with polling day almost upon us, we asked our readers living abroad just what a new government in Ireland would have to do to entice them home. Was there anything in the manifestos or campaigns so far in this election that stood out for them, and if a new government is formed in the coming weeks, what would it have to do to make them reconsider their move abroad?

We’ve heard from Irish people living in Vietnam, Canada, Australia and the Middle East, and unsurprisingly, housing and the cost of living continue to be the main issues driving their decision to stay away from home.

Here are some of our readers’ stories…

A family living in the US with two children – ‘Energy costs’

“We moved to the US as a family two years ago. For us to come back to Ireland we would need to see taxes lowered, rents lowered and a reduction in the cost of houses. Energy costs are hugely different here, too.

“It costs us $20 a week to fill our car with fuel here. In Ireland, it was about €80-100 a week! The price of electricity using household appliances is approximately $70 a month here, while in Ireland, we were paying ridiculous amounts for electricity.”

Clare man living in Spain – ‘The cost of living’

“I have lived in two European countries in 2024; Norway and Spain. I’d be home in a heartbeat if living was affordable in Irish cities.

“Having rented in both Cork and Dublin, the cost was prohibitive for an early career civil servant such as myself. Rent in Cork City was €850; rent in Mallow, a commuter town of Cork, was €800. Both rooms were pleasant but hardly worth such sums. The rent in Dublin was €700 (relatively low as I was staying with family).

A weekly shop in Ireland was north of €40 for the essentials. Transport cost me €40/month, for transport services that were impaired by choking city traffic.

“Swimming indoors and gyms all cost +€600 for annual memberships. Tennis, sailing and other sports of my childhood are now firmly out of reach owing to their costs.

“In Spain, I pay €315/month (including bills) for my accommodation which is city centre with plenty of amenities nearby or a bullet-train ride away. A weekly shop is €15-20 including some treats. My monthly transport bill is €10 for a city travel pass. There is never delays due to traffic.

“While living at home in Clare was an option, there were limited Civil Service roles that were suitable for me. To return to Ireland, it needs to be viable to have an affordable social life while balancing a exploring professional careers. The reality of Ireland’s population of non-homeowning 20-30-year-olds needs to be addressed so that it is both possible and attractive for people of my age to return to Ireland.”

A family living in Australia with autistic son – ‘We had no services’

“The main reason we left Ireland as a family of four was the lack of health care for our Autistic non-verbal child. It’s frustrating to see the amount of money being spent on social welfare with so many people conning the system, while we as taxpayers get no support for our child.

“Next to no public appointments were available to us, meeting the paediatrician once in 3/4 years, private therapy in high demand so waitlists are 2+ years. We tried our best to make it work. We have moved to Australia where we have started therapy within the first week of being here!

“We won’t come back until there are improvements but I can’t see this happening any time soon.”

A teacher living in Melbourne – ‘Stop neglecting young people’

“Affordable housing for couples across the country. Myself and my partner will return home soon, both teachers. We know almost all jobs are in Dublin, but housing is the issue. We’d like to see affordable housing options (rent) that allow us to save to buy a house in the future. Otherwise, we’re forced to move back to our parents’ house.

“I’d also like to see an acknowledgement from the current leadership that there is a serious neglect of young people and our issues. An understanding of our upset at how things are now would reduce the disillusionment I feel towards them, and I’m tired of this government’s stance on education in particular, sweeping teachers’ issues under the rug.

“People Before Profit for me has a very promising manifesto, but it feels too ambitious. I’m not hopeful that any party can make the changes needed.”

A family living in Spain – ‘Housing, housing, housing’

“As someone who left my birth country 15 years ago and recently became a proud Irish citizen, I long to return to the country I now call home. My wife and son, both born in Ireland, share this dream. However, Ireland’s housing crisis has turned our aspiration into a near-impossible feat.

We made two attempts to buy countryside homes, both fell through. Dublin’s market is entirely out of reach.

“After losing our rented home to flooding, we had no choice but to move in with my in-laws. While we cherish them, it’s not sustainable for a young family.

“Now, we’re planning to purchase a derelict cow shed. It’s astounding that people must turn to such extremes to secure housing in one of the world’s wealthiest nations. The derelict home grant offers some hope, but it’s a gamble — requiring tens of thousands up front for repairs, with no guarantee of refund. Meanwhile, the middle class, too “wealthy” for assistance and too poor for inflated property prices, remains trapped—and in our case, abroad.

“To bring people like us home, Ireland must urgently make housing accessible. This means affordable rents, streamlined building regulations and drastic reforms. Incentivise downsizing, like in Singapore, to free up larger homes. Expropriate long-empty properties, refurbish them and rent them affordably. The housing crisis is an emergency. Dark times are here — action must follow, not more empty promises.”

A Dublin woman living in Jordan – ‘Fix services’

“I’m married with kids and have been away from Ireland in several countries for about 15 years. I would love to come home but struggle to see how we can overcome some of the obstacles to settling in Ireland.

Like everyone, I want to see a real change in housing as it’s almost impossible to consider coming back in the current crisis.

“I would also like to see a more coherent and proactive approach to immigration. The way it has been handled over the past decades, since the institution of direct provision, promotes distrust, a lack of cohesion and results in the negative backlash witnessed in the past year. Ireland has much to offer and much to gain from immigration but governments have failed to engage with communities correctly.

“I would love to see the infrastructure to meet the needs of the increasing population. There is much talk of the 100s of 1000s of houses that will be built but what about schools, childcare, hospitals, GPs, transport links, and internet, to ensure towns and cities across Ireland are as liveable as we would like them to be?”

A teacher living in Vietnam – ‘I was burnt out as a school principal’

“As a teacher, the education system in Ireland is a shambles. I think the failings of education are often overlooked because health and housing are such an obvious challenge for everyone. However, the lagging education system is going to cause problems further down the line.

I was a school principal before moving abroad and was in a constant cycle of stress trying to make the budget stretch to cover the cost of running the school.

“With a high number of students with special educational needs and high behavioural and support needs, the school was very understaffed and there was a constant battle to fill the positions, even when they were allocated.

“The school was ill-equipped to manage challenging behaviour with no support from external agencies. There were a lot of injuries, both staff and students, which drove the school’s insurance premium up. It ended up being higher than the entire capitation grant the school received. The curriculum is outdated and not fit for purpose and fails to cater to students with additional needs.

“Many teachers now go abroad and I wish I’d done it 15 years sooner. I was completely consumed by stress. Although my salary was what most would consider decent, as a young principal I was struggling to afford the cost of living in Dublin for my family.

“The contracts abroad are very attractive and Irish teachers are in high demand: excellent salaries, rent allowances, gym membership, health insurance for my whole family, childcare/schooling for up to 2 children as well as annual return flights to Ireland (again, for the whole family). My work-life balance is far better. It was a no-brainer for our family and I struggle to see how it can be matched in Ireland.”

Dublin teacher living in Scotland – ‘Pay, housing and childcare’

“I’m in my early 30s with a young family. The most important things for me to consider for ever moving home are public sector pay, housing and childcare. I am a teacher here and am on more money than I would be in Ireland at this stage of my career. Scotland has the best pay for teachers in the UK. I have been lucky to be able to afford a house in Glasgow way more easily than I would have in Dublin.

“With better pay and a mortgage that is less than half of what it would be in Dublin for a similar house, I am left with a lot more disposable income and a better standard of living. The Scottish government is very financially constrained but they can still pay teachers more in the early stages of their career when the money is most needed for buying a home and starting a family.

“I wouldn’t come home unless a house in a well-serviced suburb of Dublin becomes affordable on a teacher’s salary like it is here. I think Sinn Féin and Eoin Ó Broin offer the best chance of this happening. I think their promises such as changing the planning system and properly challenging dereliction are good policies.”

Irish woman living in France – ‘Make Ireland affordable’

“In France, I have access to an excellent health system and public transport services. I have a choice to buy and live sustainably. I have a rich social life that excludes alcohol and includes sports and craft activities – all offered by various clubs and associates in all small towns in my region.

“The next government needs to make Ireland a place affordable and livable to return to. I understand the issues at home are wicked policy problems. But frankly, the longer I stay away the less interested I am to return.”

A Dublin woman, now living in Canada – ‘Political accountability’

“What would need to change? I’d need to see a government that starts putting people first and takes responsibility for their actions.

“Shortly after moving to Canada in 2011, there was a big scandal because an MP submitted receipts for a limo and an infamous $16 glass of orange juice. She ended up apologising and resigning. I compared this to previous Irish political scandals where no one apologised, or nevermind resigned. There’s still a serious lack of accountability in Ireland – look at the cost of the National Children’s Hospital where two of the ministers responsible actually became Taoiseach.

“I believe that the largely uncritical media in Ireland allows this culture to continue. The work of alternative media in recent years has made me hopeful for accountability, but they are openly vilified by politicians for creating accountability.

“There have been many promises from different Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael governments over my lifetime – promises to fix the healthcare system, and the housing crisis, to take care of the more vulnerable in society, and to seriously address climate change. Yet despite great prosperity, there has been little progress. I don’t need more promises – I want to see action.

“US multinationals are put ahead of everything else – see the Apple Tax or the incredibly weak government response to the ongoing genocide in Palestine and Lebanon. Even with the prosperity these multinationals have brought, key societal issues are not being addressed.

Galway man in South Africa – ‘Stand for something’

“Right now, I can’t think of a single thing that the Irish government could do to lure me back home. Public services are a shambles. Right-wing extremists are gaining ground every day. The housing sector is so expensive that it is amazing that anyone can afford a place to live. It is a sad consequence that homelessness keeps increasing.

“If the government insists on trying to please everyone – in an effort to win votes – it just ends up pleasing nobody. Take a risk! Take a stance! Stand for something! That’s a government that would make me think about returning home.”

Irish family living in France – ‘We couldn’t live in Dublin anymore’

“We had chosen to live in Dublin City centre in a restored Georgian house close to schools, work etc and we tried to reduce our use of our car and live a fairly local lifestyle. However, very little about how Dublin City is run seemed advantageous to those who actually lived there (as opposed to those who work there or visit it).

“The streets were always dirty due to the ineffective waste management. Many events were catered towards tourists (American football, anyone?) and the city seemed to be increasingly the playground of commercial property developers who thought little of any civic obligations for those living in central Dublin. We really felt like we were just pawns for tourism and that very little consideration went into families and communities in Dublin City.

“So, while we were in the privileged position of owning a home in central Dublin and having good jobs, for us, there just wasn’t enough return on our quality of life for the amount of tax and cost of living associated with living in Dublin. You pay very high prices for everything without the associated benefits. Life is short and we wanted our family and our kids to have access to the best quality of life and lifestyle and we felt that Dublin in particular just wasn’t delivering. So we have moved to France (which has its own issues!) but we have access to brilliant resources for kids, heavily subsidised activities for children, very well-run local departments with locally administered budgets and resources. Our quality of life is significantly better here.”

