Two-thirds of people approve of tricolour being flown at half-mast as mark of respect for queen

The Irish flag flying at half-mast outside Government Buildings in Dublin following the death of the queen

ALMOST TWO-THIRDS of people in Ireland approve of the tricolour flying at half-mast over Government Buildings in Dublin as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Britain’s longest-serving monarch died last Thursday, aged 96.

The Irish flag was lowered to half-mast at Government Buildings that evening to mark her death.

A poll carried out by Amárach Research has found that 61% of people approve of the tricolour being flown at half-mast over government buildings in Dublin as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

28% of people who responded to the poll said they don’t approve of the move and 11% of people were unsure.

Almost half (48%) of people said they would sign a book of condolence to sympathise with the British people over the death of the queen, while 45% said they wouldn’t do so.

A total of 68% of people said they would welcome a future visit to Ireland by King Charles III, while 19% said they wouldn’t and 13% said they were unsure.

Queen Elizabeth II visited Ireland during a history four-day trip in May 2011. During the visit, she laid wreaths for Irish volunteers who fought for Irish freedom as well as for Irish men who fought for the British Army during the First World War.

This afternoon, political leaders from both sides of the border gathered in Belfast at a memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II.

The service was attended by King Charles III and the Queen Consort as part of their tour of Northern Ireland today.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, President Michael D Higgins, Sabina Higgins and Northern Ireland’s First Minister designate Michelle O’Neill were among those in attendance at the ceremony alongside new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss.

President Higgins shook hands with the new king following the ceremony.

Ahead of the service, the king met with political leaders from Northern Ireland at Hillsborough Castle, including O’Neill, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson and Alliance Party leader Naomi Long.

Includes reporting by Press Association