AN UNDERGROUND SCHOOL shelter in Ukraine has been officially opened with the help of funding from the Irish Government.

Minister of State for European Affairs and Defence Thomas Byrne visited Odesa yesterday to open the shelter, which was co-funded by Ireland with Lithuania and the European Commission.

Byrne met his Lithuanian counterpart Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sigitas Mitkus.

Ireland responded to the need identified by the Ukrainian Government for the construction and equipping of six underground school shelters across Ukraine.

The project addresses the immediate protection needs of children and teachers, and enables continuity of education and learning, amid the ongoing war following Russia’s invasion.

The underground shelter opened by Byrne is the first completed shelter to support the people of Odesa.

Speaking in Odesa, Byrne said: “As I arrive in Ukraine, I want to condemn Russia’s latest missile attacks on Kyiv, Odesa and other cities.

“The deliberate targeting of civilians is reprehensible,” he said.

“Ireland will continue to stand in full solidarity with Ukraine and its people.”

He said: “It is an outrage that we need to build underground shelters for school children in Ukraine.

“But these shelters have become a necessity, as a direct result of Russia’s illegal and unjustified full-scale invasion.

“The right to an education is something which we in Ireland very much cherish.

“Our progress as a nation stems from our want for education and its enjoyment.

“But it is only when a child feels safe, that their mind is free to learn and absorb, the teachings on offer to them.”