THE ELECTORAL COMMISSION is working to make voting information more accessible for people with Down syndrome and other intellectual disabilities who have been “under-reached” in the past.

Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI) hosted a webinar with the Electoral Commission this week which explained how to vote in the general election and highlighted resources such as easy-to-read voting guides.

Presenting the webinar, Conor O’Donnell, a member of the National Advisory Council of Down Syndrome Ireland, broke down the role of the government, TDs and the Dáil to the people watching. “Voting gives you the power to make a difference,” he said.

To choose which candidate to vote for, O’Donnell encouraged participants to think about the issues they care about and ask trusted people for help. He also offered practical tips for voting, including bringing along a sheet with your voting preferences and having someone come along to the polling station for support.

“Everyone’s vote is the same. A member of Down Syndrome Ireland’s vote has the same value as the President of Ireland’s,” CEO of the Electoral Commission Art O’Leary told The Journal.

Advertisement

He stressed the importance of making voting information accessible to everyone, explaining that in the past “there has not been huge efforts made to connect with people who don’t normally engage with the electoral system”.

Just 51% of voters turned out for the local and European elections in June. O’Leary said that most of the non-voters either don’t have an interest, lack knowledge about politics or doubt their vote counts.

The Electoral Commission is trying to focus on the long-term voting education of “under-reached groups” – rather than only prioritising them at election time – including people with disabilities, members of the Travelling community, migrants and young people.

Una Coates, a member of DSI’s National Advisory Council, highlighted the lack of awareness around postal voting and the large number of candidates as challenges to voting.

“We need more easy-to-read information. Some families and support workers need to learn about voting by post and registering so they can support people with Down syndrome,” Una told The Journal.

She highlighted useful resources such as Inclusion Ireland’s easy-to-read voting guide and the Electoral Commission’s ‘How to Vote’ video.

“There are a lot of candidates, so it’s difficult to learn about all of them”, Coates said, commenting that easy-to-read guides breaking down candidate information would improve accessibility.