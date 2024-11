IRISH BAND FONTAINES D.C. have been nominated for two Grammy Awards in the 67th annual Grammy Awards.

Nominated for Best Rock Album, for the band’s album ‘Romance’, and Best Alternative Music Performance, for their song ‘Starburster’, the Dublin-origin band have this year celebrated ten years since their formation.

They are up against renowned artists The Rolling Stones and Green Day in the category of Best Rock Album.

Fontaines D.C. have been nominated for Best Rock Album once previously, for their 2020 album ‘A Hero’s Death’. They lost the award to New York band The Strokes.

Newcomer Jordan Adetunji, a Belfast rapper, has been nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance for his breakout hit, ‘Kehlani’. Posting on Instagram in the wake of the announcement of nominations, Adetunji wrote: “WHAT!!!! Just happened. I just got nominated for a Grammy! @recordingacademy

“This is for anyone that believes they aren’t good enough or can’t. YOU CAN. No matter where you’re from.

“Did this from my bedroom in Belfast with a 100 pound interface. And my mum always supporting me even when I would record late as ever.”

Jordan Adetunji performing at the SSE Arena, Belfast, during the One young world opening ceremony in October 2023. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Adetunji, who collaborated with artist Kehlani on the record, is up against artists including Beyonce, The Weeknd, Future, and Metro Boomin for the award.

Both Irish acts on the Grammy nomination list are amongst global stars, including Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Charli XCX, and Post Malone.

Beyonce has broken her personal record, with a total of 11 nominations – outdoing her 2009 personal best of ten.

The winners will be decided on 2 February, 2025.