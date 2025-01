ALMOST 6,000 FREE checks were carried out by the Irish Heart Foundation’s (IHF) mobile unit in 2024, with nearly one in four attendees advised to go to a GP for further assessment.

A new report on the IHF mobile health unit showed that in one case a blood pressure reading was so high that, after being examined by their doctor, the patient ended up in an emergency department.

The IHF’s nurse-led vehicle offers free heart health checks across the Republic of Ireland, including blood pressure, pulse checks and lifestyle assessment.

Researchers from South East Technological University (Setu) evaluated its effectiveness and found that dozens of patients needed further check-ups after the nurse identified signs of high blood pressure or hypertension.

High blood pressure is regarded as a “silent killer” and is the leading trigger of cardiovascular disease, the main cause of death globally.

A sample of 300 men and women who used the mobile health unit showed that more than a fifth (22.1%) were found to have high blood pressure, while almost double that number (42.9%) had readings deemed to be higher than normal.

Advertisement

A worryingly high 39.5% reported having no prior awareness of their blood pressure levels and almost a quarter (23.2%) were directed to their GP based on the readings.

Six weeks later, 182 participants completed a follow-up questionnaire over the phone, which also revealed that of those who were directed to their doctor, 28.2% underwent additional testing such as using an ambulatory blood pressure monitor.

A total of 10.3% received a diagnosis of high blood pressure and began taking medication, while 2.6% went to the emergency department due to dangerously high blood pressure levels.

The mobile health unit checks also inspired lifestyle changes among almost half of respondents, with 20.9% making dietary improvements, almost 20% becoming more physically active, a further 1.1% quit smoking and the same proportion reduced or avoided alcohol.

Janis Morrissey, the IHF’s director of health promotion, said the findings are “crucial, as 80% of premature heart disease and stroke is preventable”.

“The mobile health unit service plays a vital role in identifying people at risk of heart disease and stroke.”

She added: “Unfortunately, what you don’t know could kill you as high blood pressure, in the vast majority of cases, has no symptoms. The good news is that, once diagnosed, it is easily managed.

“Everyone aged over 30 should get checked every five years and a GP can assess risk levels and may advise more frequent checks.”