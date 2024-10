THE JOURNAL AND The Journal Investigates teams have been shortlisted for their quality work on important issues ranging from missing children to a scandalous shortfall in mental health services.

Judges at the Irish Journalism Awards have chosen five of our reporters to be represented across six categories, including Investigative Journalism (Patricia Devlin), Features Journalist of the Year (Órla Ryan), Columnist of the Year (Carl Kinsella), Business Journalist of the Year (Paul O’Donoghue), News Reporter and Young Journalist of the Year (Eimer McAuley).

Patricia Devlin‘s work for The Journal Investigates highlighted by the judges includes this important story on the disappearance of over 60 migrant children from State care, and the exposure of the underground illegal cockfighting industry in Ireland. In the wake of her investigations, Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman announced a review of the Garda operation looking into the disappearances. The Seanad, namechecking her exposé on cockfighting, proposed a debate on animal cruelty and a cross-party Private Members Bill.

Órla Ryan‘s work, also with The Journal Investigates, around the huge challenges faced by young people with psychosis or schizophrenia in Ireland – including their struggles to access care and treatment in our public health system – was also hugely impactful. The dysfunction in the health system highlighted by Órla’s reporting was recorded in the Dáil in March of this year with calls for more funding for teams working in this area. More funding for this kind of intervention was announced in this month’s Budget.

Paul O’Donoghue has become a touchstone for clear, accessible analysis of the economic, political and business landscape which is having an impact on how Irish citizens live, work and survive in increasingly expensive conditions. Work noted by the judges include his spotting of a Budget 2025 tax and how it could spell bad news for ordinary workers in coming years; and deep analysis of why the Government should get a move on building new Luas lines – now.

Carl Kinsella‘s column Surrealing In The Years – a sharp, irreverent but always thoughtful take on the week’s news – has proven a big hit with The Journal audiences and was shortlisted by the judges for pieces with headlines such as, “€1.90 for bag of Tayto is proof that the social contract is broken“, “Baby Reindeer shows how hard it is to tell a meaningful story without making people crazy“, and “You want me to sum up that election in one headline? Not happening.”

And Eimer McAuley was shortlisted for both News Reporter and Young Journalist of the Year for her quality journalism, breaking exclusive stories such as allegations of racism in the health system against migrant nurses, major risks to teenagers in care, and the rise of ‘freebirthing’ among mothers-to-be disaffected with the maternity care in Ireland. She also published the first exclusive interview with Deliveroo driver Caio Benicio on the night of the Dublin riots in November 2023, following his heroic intervention in the horrific stabbing of schoolchildren and their teacher on Parnell Square earlier that day.

Managing Editor Susan Daly said the nominations are an illustration of the quality journalism supported by Journal Media and its readers.

She said: “We are thrilled for our nominees, but beyond that, we believe that they indicate the kind of work that all of the The Journal and The Journal Investigates teams carry out on behalf of the Irish public. Along with The Journal FactCheck, we are proud to be the home of quality, impactful journalism that listens to the concerns of the Irish public and fights for their rights.

“Our readers support our mission, contributing to our readers’ fund, sending us feedback, ideas and returning every day to read, listen to and view our work.”

Editor Sinéad O’Carroll congratulated the nominees and thanked The Journal‘s audience for always recognising the importance of this work with their loyalty and support. “For the past 14 years, The Journal has provided news coverage which understands what matters to the ordinary people of Ireland,” she said. “We are laser focused on continuing to spotlight those issues, asking the important questions and uncovering the real stories of how Ireland works.”

Editor of The Journal Investigates Maria Delaney thanked supporters of the investigative unit and said that “this type of journalism is time-consuming and difficult to resource but these nominations show that, when funded, this work has a huge impact”.