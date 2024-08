THE GARVEY SISTERS are back as Apple TV has announced the second season of the BAFTA-winning comedic drama Bad Sisters.

After a hit first season, the series will return on 13 November with two episodes, followed by one episode every Wednesday until Christmas Day.

Set in coastal Dublin, the show follows the lives of the Irish sisters played by Sharon Horgan as Eva, Anne-Marie Duff as Grace, Eva Birthistle as Ursula, Sarah Greene as Bibi and Eve Hewson as Becka.

Two years after the “accidental death” of Grace’s abusive husband, the close-knit Garvey sisters may have moved on, but when past truths resurface, the ladies are thrust back into the spotlight, suspicions are at an all-time high, lies are told, secrets revealed and the sisters are forced to work out who they can trust.

The first season of this “wicked revenge fantasy” received global acclaim and landed BAFTA Television Awards for Best Drama Series, alongside a Best Supporting Actress win for star Anne-Marie Duff.

The series also got four Emmy nominations, including one for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Sharon Horgan and Outstanding Casting, Writing and Directing for a Drama Series.