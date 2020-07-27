This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 27 July, 2020
Irish man (20s) dies after being hit by car in Costa del Sol, Spain

The Dublin man died in the early hours of this morning following the incident.

By Rory Mulholland Monday 27 Jul 2020, 9:31 PM
50 minutes ago 21,361 Views 4 Comments
Marbella, Spain.
Image: Shutterstock/Nijola
Marbella, Spain.
Marbella, Spain.
Image: Shutterstock/Nijola

AN IRISH MAN in his early 20s has died after being hit by a car while on a night out with friends in the Costa del Sol resort of Marbella in Spain.

The Dublin man died in the early hours of this morning after the incident in which at least one other of his friends was badly injured with a broken leg.

Details of the incident are scant as Marbella police have not yet commented on the incident.

The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the death and that consular officials were providing assistance.

A coachman, who took the young man and his friends on a horse and carriage tour of the town just hours before his death, said the group had been in great spirits and seemed like decent young men.

The tragedy came just a fortnight after a British tourist died after falling from a seventh-floor hotel room balcony in Marbella.

The British man landed on a local man who was having a drink on the terrace below and killed him.

The Irish man who lost his life is the latest tragedy to hit tourists in Marbella, where foreign holidaymakers are few this summer due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

One of the drivers who took the man and his friends on the horse-drawn coach tour said they hired two coaches for the 30-minute tour.

“It was around 9pm [on Monday] just as it was getting dark,” said Jose Jimenez Zamora.

“They were all behaving well and having fun. There were three men in my coach and three more men in the coach behind. There were no problems at all,” he said.

It is not yet clear where the young men went after their tour, which includes a visit to Marbella’s picturesque old town.

Rory Mulholland

