AN IRISH MAN who was seriously injured and later died after falling near a ski resort in Bulgaria was transported to hospital via ambulance due to a technical issue with a helicopter.

The 29-year-old man was critically injured on Tuesday afternoon after he fell near the Bansko ski resort in southwestern Bulgaria.

In a statement, the Bulgarian Red Cross said the man was part of a group taking photos in a scenic area when he lost his balance and fell from a height of about 600 metres.

The alarm was raised with the Red Cross’s Mountain Rescue Service (MSS) at around 2.30pm local time (12.30pm Irish time) on Tuesday.

There was an issue with the helicopter, the Red Cross noted, but the man received first aid and was transported alive via road – by a snowmobile, then an ambulance – to a hospital in Sofia.

The Red Cross praised the “quick and professional work” of the rescue team.

“The rescue team of the MSS-Bansko assessed that the condition of the injured person was very serious and requested air assistance… and the medical helicopter,” the statement noted.

“The helicopter took off but due to a technical malfunction, the crew followed the procedures and made a safe landing. Its mission was terminated, and the helicopter returned to base.”

The man later died in hospital.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of the case and providing consular assistance.