Quiz: How much do you know about these well-known Irish migrants?

OVER THE LAST month, The Journal has taken a deep dive into the topic of migration as part of The Good Information Project, covering everything from the EU’s proposed pact and current rules around migration in Europe to the Direct Provision system in Ireland.
Ireland has a long history of emigration. Only this year, the population of Ireland topped five million for the first time in 169 years since around one million people died and one and a half million emigrated due to the Famine.
Today, it is estimated that around 70 million people around the world claim Irish heritage. Some of these are the famous descendants of those that set up home abroad from the late 19th century onwards.
But how much do you know about these Irish migrants? Take our quiz and test your knowledge.
