Quiz: How much do you know about these well-known Irish migrants?

OVER THE LAST month, The Journal has taken a deep dive into the topic of migration as part of The Good Information Project, covering everything from the EU’s proposed pact and current rules around migration in Europe to the Direct Provision system in Ireland.

Ireland has a long history of emigration. Only this year, the population of Ireland topped five million for the first time in 169 years since around one million people died and one and a half million emigrated due to the Famine.

Today, it is estimated that around 70 million people around the world claim Irish heritage. Some of these are the famous descendants of those that set up home abroad from the late 19th century onwards.

But how much do you know about these Irish migrants? Take our quiz and test your knowledge.

A handy one to start - John F. Kennedy was the first Irish-Catholic president, but what county was his family from? Alamy Waterford Wexford

Wicklow Westmeath As of this year, how many of the 46 US Presidents claim Irish heritage? Alamy 8 15

23 31 Grace Kelly’s family hailed from Co Mayo. What was the name of the last film she made before she married Prince Rainier III of Monaco in 1956? Alamy High Society The Country Girl

To Catch a Thief Dial M for Murder Henry Ford was the son of an Irish emigrant and was said to be very proud of his Irish roots. In what year did he found the Ford Motors factory in Cork? Alamy 1914 1915

1916 1917 Kildare-born Ernest Shackleton famously led led three expeditions to the Antarctic. How close did he get to the South Pole on his first expedition in 1909? Alamy 90km 180km

270km 360km He was famously born in the USA, but what county can Bruce Springsteen trace his family tree back to? Alamy Kilkenny Dublin

Carlow Kildare Mary Harris "Mother" Jones was born in Cork, but became a prominent activist for workers rights in the US in the early 20th century. Which of these organisations did she help to found? Alamy Industrial Workers of the World National Labor Union

American Federation of Teachers United Mine Workers Which of these infamous outlaws did NOT have Irish heritage? Alamy Billy the Kid Alamy Emmett Dalton

Alamy Jesse James Alamy Ned Kelly Argentine revolutionary Che Guevara famously had roots in Ireland. What was his father's surname? Alamy Lynch Murphy

Quinn Walsh In 1887, pioneering journalist Nellie Bly had herself committed to a New York asylum for 10 days to expose the horrific conditions the patients were subjected to. What Ulster county did her family come from? Alamy Derry Donegal

Antrim Tyrone The Irish engineer John Philip Holland emigrated to the US in 1873. Which of these did he invent? Alamy Bomber plane Machine gun

Submarine Tank Finally, Lord of the Dance Michael Flatley was born to immigrant Irish parents in Chicago in 1958, but in what year did he perform Riverdance at the Eurovision Song Contest? Alamy 1993 1994

