Coveney: Ireland to accept 100-150 Afghan refugees as it seeks to help 15 Irish nationals leave the country

MINISTER FOR FOREIGN Affairs Simon Coveney has said Ireland will accept at least 100-150 more refugees from Afghanistan but that he expects “a lot more” over the coming weeks and months.

Coveney told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that Afghan refugees being accepted by Ireland will likely prioritise those from human rights organisations and the media, women and girls as well as family members of Afghan nationals who are living in Ireland.

The minister said Ireland has already approved 45 visa waivers for people seeking to flee from Afghanistan to Ireland, with some of those individuals still in the landlocked south Asian nation and others in neighbouring Pakistan.

Coveney also said that the Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of 23 Irish nationals who are currently in Afghanistan, with 15 expressing a desire to leave the country following its takeover by Taliban militants.

The minister was speaking as tensions flared at Kabul’s main airport as thousands of Afghan and foreign nationals converged on the airport in the hope of securing a flight out.

US troops who had earlier secured a perimeter around the airport fired shots into the air as numbers swelled on the airport’s tarmac.

A number of organisations are reporting that several people died during the chaotic scenes.

The UN Security Council is due to hold an emergency meeting in New York at 3pm Irish time to assess the unfolding humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

Ireland has been a member of the UN Security Council since the beginning of this year and Coveney said that much of today’s meeting will be about dealing with what’s likely to be a flood of refugees from Afghanistan.

“It’s a very chaotic and fearful time. Afghanistan essentially has capitulated to the Taliban who are people who are essentially driven by an extreme form of Islam and we know their record in terms of how they treat women and girls, the brutality of their rule. So I think there’s an enormous amount of uncertainty and the Security Council would be trying to address that,” Coveney said.

I think we can be pretty sure that we will see hundreds of thousands if not millions of refugees trying to flee into neighbouring countries like Iran, Pakistan. Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and the UN is going to have to try to coordinate and fund the response to that and certainly that is where Ireland’s focus is.

“This is a foreign policy catastrophe, the likes of which we haven’t seen in decades, I’m afraid, internationally. The consequences for a country of 38 million people is very very uncertain now. The pace at which that has happened has taken everybody by surprise.”

Speaking about the Irish nationals in the country, Coveney said the DFA has been in contact with them either directly or through the NGOs they work with. Of those who want to leave, Coveney said some had been booked on commercial flights that have now been cancelled.

He said that Ireland is “coordinating with other EU countries but also with the US to try and get our people out” but that it wouldn’t be apppropriate to give details about those plans.

Coveney added that the “humanitarian catastrophe” is likely to mean that Ireland will accept increased numbers of refugees from Afghanistan over the coming weeks.

“I’ve agreed with Minister (Roderic) O’Gorman that we would certainly make available between 100 and 150 more places in terms of refugees. We’ll be prioritising human rights organisations, media women and girls, obviously, and other family members that are vulnerable,” he said.

“But I suspect in the next few days and weeks we may have to do a lot more than that because those numbers seem very very small given the scale of the humanitarian catastrophe that may start to unfold in the next few days.”