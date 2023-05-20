Sinn Féin storming ahead in historic Northern Ireland local election

SINN FÉIN IS on its way to becoming the largest party in Northern Ireland at both assembly and local Government level, as it has claimed the most seats so far in the region’s local election.

If the party’s success continues, it will be the first time a nationalist party has held the most council seats in the region.

The local elections are taking place in the midst of an ongoing deadlock at Stormont, as the DUP is refusing to re-enter the executive over its ongoing opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol and the Windsor Framework.

Counting is still taking place in polling stations across the North’s 11 councils, as volunteers are readying themselves for a second long day.

So far, 292 of 462 seats have been filled.

Sinn Féin is in the lead with 94 seats (representing a gain of 21), the DUP is holding at 85 seats, and the Alliance Party is in third place with 40 seats (a gain of 8).

In fourth place the UUP has 35 seats, and in fifth place the SDLP has 21, with respective losses of 14 and 11 seats.

It is not a good day for the parties that were once at the helm, led by David Trimble and John Hume.

There have been some surprises, upsets, and close calls in the contest so far.

Ballymena, the late Ian Paisley’s hometown, has elected its first ever Sinn Féin councillor, Breanainn Lyness, and its first openly gay councillor, John Hyland of the Alliance Party.

A Sinn Féin councillor was also elected for the first time in Lisburn city.

Alliance’s Lewis Boyle, at just 18-years-old, has become Northern Ireland’s youngest ever political representative after being elected to the Antrim and Newtonabbey Council.

💬 "I think it's really important for representation across the board."



🟡 @allianceparty's John Hyland on the importance of having an openly gay councillor in Ballymena.



📰 @BelTel: https://t.co/5NMUl2T54M#LE23 #LE2023 pic.twitter.com/UgBdsWPVox — Liam Tunney ✍️ (@ismiseliam) May 19, 2023

Sinn Féin’s successes so far have seen it become the biggest party in Armagh Banbridge & Craigavon.

Party Leader Mary Lou McDonald has said that Sinn Féin’s wins have been secured because voters have said that they “want politics to work for everyone, and that we need the institutions of Government back up and running”.

🔴 LIVE | Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald on party's 'historic' performance #LE23 pic.twitter.com/ScJXWt4101 — Belfast Telegraph (@BelTel) May 19, 2023

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has said that, while his party appears to be holding its seats after losing 8 in 2019, unionism now needs to address “splitting” its vote.

“It certainly seems Sinn Féin are polling well in many parts of Northern Ireland.

“When the unionist vote is split and splintered, it does mean unionists losing seats,” he told UTV news last night.

Donaldson added that voters could not continue to indulge in the “luxury” of splitting the unionist vote.

Live Updates: Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says Unionism must address splitting.#LE23https://t.co/Wbw4KbVOgQ pic.twitter.com/GZvMOIPczE — UTV Live News (@UTVNews) May 19, 2023

When it comes to the smaller parties, most have been squeezed.

However the Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) has gained seats in two areas.

Green Party leader Mal O’ Hara has lost his seat, and People Before Profit have also lost a seat, and are due to face a number of challenging counts today.