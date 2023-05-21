GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Evictions

1. Fine Gael ministers received hundreds of emails from the public about evictions this year compared to just a handful of emails about transgender issues, despite claims suggesting otherwise from one of the party’s TDs.

Paul Kehoe told a meeting of Fine Gael’s parliamentary party in March that he had received more emails about transgender issues in the run up to the expiry of the eviction ban than emails about the ban itself.

Sinn Féin’s victory in NI local election

2. Sinn Féin emerged as the largest party in local government in Northern Ireland for the first time after making large gains in the council elections.

Vice president Michelle O’Neill described her party’s victory as “momentous”, and said that the result sends a message that Stormont should return.

El Salvador

3. Nine people have died in a stampede at a stadium in El Salvador, according to police reports.

Two are reported to be in a critical condition.

The police said initial reports point to a crush of fans who tried to enter the stadium in the Central American country’s capital San Salvador to watch a match between teams Alianza and FAS.

Ukraine

4. Ukrainian President Zelensky appeared today to confirm the loss of Bakhmut to the Russians, adding there was “nothing left” of the city.

Asked if Ukrainian forces were holding on or if Russia had captured the city, Zelensky was not entirely clear, but said “you have to understand there is nothing” there.

Martin Amis

5. British author Martin Amis, the writer of iconic novels including Money and London Fields, has died at the age of 73 following a battle with cancer of the oesophagus.

Amis published 15 novels, the memoir Experience in 2000 as well as works of nonfiction, and collections of essays and short stories.

In his later work he investigated Stalin’s atrocities, the war on terror and the legacy of the Holocaust.

Taylor v Cameron

6. And still: So often, they are words that bring Katie Taylor fans to their feet but on an incredible night at Dublin’s 3Arena, they were words that punctured the electrifying atmosphere as Chantelle Cameron was hoisted aloft.

Cameron’s undisputed light-welterweight reign will continue after she edged the home fighter in a thriller, taking a well-earned majority decision on judges’ scores of 96-94 (x2) and 95-95.

Philip Scholfield

7. ITV presenter Philip Schofield announced yesterday afternoon that he will step down as a host of the popular daytime show This Morning, after more than two decades in the role.

The 61-year-old presented his final show on Thursday and announced that he would be stepping down on Instagram today.

Paschal Donohoe

8. The standards in Public Office (Sipo) Commission has written to Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe this week to notify him that a complaint made against him regarding donations from businessman Michael Stone is now closed and that no further action will be taken.

Donohoe came under fire in January after it was revealed by the Sunday Independent that Stone had paid six people to put up election posters for him during the 2016 campaign.