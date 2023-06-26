Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#RUSSIA: The leader of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group said his aborted rebellious march on Moscow over the weekend had shown up “very serious security problems” in Russia.
#SIERRA LEONE: Opposition party headquarters attacked by police in Sierra Leone after election voting.
#EU AUDIT: Ireland relied on purchasing ‘credits’ from other countries to reach climate and energy targets in 2020, according to a new EU audit.
Fianna Fáil councillor for Ballyfermot-Drimnagh Daithí De Róiste has been elected unopposed as the next Lord Mayor of Dublin.
De Róiste’s family attended the meeting at Dublin’s city hall this evening, where councillors joked that his grandmother would be joining Labour and Sinn Féin.
De Róiste’s grandmother, Kathleen , was even jokingly nominated for the position by former Fine Gael Lord Mayor Naoise Ó Muirí, before withdrawing the nomination.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site