Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 26 June 2023 Dublin: 16°C
# news roundup
Here's What Happened Today: Monday
Your roundup of what made the headlines today.
1.0k
1
37 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

protest Leah Farrell Protesters and peace activists at the Hapenny bridge and the river Liffey over the government's Consultative Forum on International Policy is taking place today Leah Farrell

  • As it happened: RTÉ employees to stage a protest tomorrow as payment scandal crisis continues, and top-billed stars clarify their salaries. 
  • The Abbey Theatre has condemned an attack against a Ukrainian actor who was performing in a production of Translations. 
  • An operation is ongoing in the Slieve Liag area of Co Donegal that has involved a Rescue 118 helicopter. 
  • The Taoiseach has said that Ireland will not be joining NATO as protests take place outside of the consultative forum.
  • A Dublin man who admitted to his former partner that he sexually assaulted her while she slept has been handed a suspended prison sentence.
  • Farmer Michael Scott has been sentenced to six years in prison for the manslaughter of his elderly aunt. 

INTERNATIONAL

wagner Alamy. Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin (left) Alamy.

#RUSSIA: The leader of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group said his aborted rebellious march on Moscow over the weekend had shown up “very serious security problems” in Russia.

#SIERRA LEONE: Opposition party headquarters attacked by police in Sierra Leone after election voting.

#EU AUDIT: Ireland relied on purchasing ‘credits’ from other countries to reach climate and energy targets in 2020, according to a new EU audit.

PARTING SHOT

daithi The new Lord Mayor Daithí De Róiste.

Fianna Fáil councillor for Ballyfermot-Drimnagh Daithí De Róiste has been elected unopposed as the next Lord Mayor of Dublin.

De Róiste’s family attended the meeting at Dublin’s city hall this evening, where councillors joked that his grandmother would be joining Labour and Sinn Féin.

De Róiste’s grandmother, Kathleen , was even jokingly nominated for the position by former Fine Gael Lord Mayor Naoise Ó Muirí, before withdrawing the nomination.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     