Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Leah Farrell Protesters and peace activists at the Hapenny bridge and the river Liffey over the government's Consultative Forum on International Policy is taking place today Leah Farrell

As it happened: RTÉ employee s to stage a protest tomorrow as payment scandal crisis continues, and top-billed stars clarify their salaries.

s to stage a protest tomorrow as payment scandal crisis continues, and top-billed stars clarify their salaries. The Abbey Theatre has condemned an attack against a Ukrainian actor who was performing in a production of Translations.

who was performing in a production of Translations. An operation is ongoing in the Slieve Liag area of Co Donegal that has involved a Rescue 118 helicopter.

that has involved a Rescue 118 helicopter. The Taoiseach has said that Ireland will not be joining NATO as protests take place outside of the consultative forum.

as protests take place outside of the consultative forum. A Dublin man who admitted to his former partner that he sexually assaulted her while she slept has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

her while she slept has been handed a suspended prison sentence. Farmer Michael Scott has been sentenced to six years in prison for the manslaughter of his elderly aunt.

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy. Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin (left) Alamy.

#RUSSIA: The leader of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group said his aborted rebellious march on Moscow over the weekend had shown up “very serious security problems” in Russia.

Advertisement

#SIERRA LEONE: Opposition party headquarters attacked by police in Sierra Leone after election voting.

#EU AUDIT: Ireland relied on purchasing ‘credits’ from other countries to reach climate and energy targets in 2020, according to a new EU audit.

PARTING SHOT

The new Lord Mayor Daithí De Róiste.

Fianna Fáil councillor for Ballyfermot-Drimnagh Daithí De Róiste has been elected unopposed as the next Lord Mayor of Dublin.

De Róiste’s family attended the meeting at Dublin’s city hall this evening, where councillors joked that his grandmother would be joining Labour and Sinn Féin.

De Róiste’s grandmother, Kathleen , was even jokingly nominated for the position by former Fine Gael Lord Mayor Naoise Ó Muirí, before withdrawing the nomination.