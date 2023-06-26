LIVEBLOG: Leo Varadkar calls on Dee Forbes to appear before Oireachtas Committee

RTÉ’s Education Correspondent Emma O’Kelly has defended the rank-and-file employees at RTÉ in the wake of the payments scandal.

“We have been paying for this terrible culture of big salaries, we’ve been paying for that culture, our output has suffered, zero-hours contracts,” O’Kelly said, calling the situation a “shambles”.

“We care very deeply, we would appeal to the public, we would appeal to the government, not to make us pay for this.”

Former Communications Minister Denis Naughten has called on RTÉ to “publish as much information as possible” relating to their barter accounts.

Naughten said he “gave inaccurate information to Cabinet and secured public funding” based on inaccurate information given to him by RTÉ. “I wasn’t aware of this mechanism, this barter account, or how it operated,” he said.

“We need answers now, not seven months down the road.”