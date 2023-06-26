LIVEBLOG: Leo Varadkar calls on Dee Forbes to appear before Oireachtas Committee

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THE SCANDAL SURROUNDING RTÉ’s underreporting of payments totaling €345,000 over six years to presenter Ryan Tubridy continues to unfold. Director General Dee Forbes announced her resignation this morning, having been suspended by the RTÉ board last week.
Today we’ll be bringing you the latest updates regarding the RTÉ payment scandal.
RTÉ’s Education Correspondent Emma O’Kelly has defended the rank-and-file employees at RTÉ in the wake of the payments scandal.
“We have been paying for this terrible culture of big salaries, we’ve been paying for that culture, our output has suffered, zero-hours contracts,” O’Kelly said, calling the situation a “shambles”.
“We care very deeply, we would appeal to the public, we would appeal to the government, not to make us pay for this.”
Former Communications Minister Denis Naughten has called on RTÉ to “publish as much information as possible” relating to their barter accounts.
Naughten said he “gave inaccurate information to Cabinet and secured public funding” based on inaccurate information given to him by RTÉ. “I wasn’t aware of this mechanism, this barter account, or how it operated,” he said.
“We need answers now, not seven months down the road.”
Leo Varadkar has said he does have confidence in RTÉ as an organisation, but has called for individuals to take responsibility for the payments scandal.
“I’m very disappointed by what we’ve learned about payments at RTÉ,” Varadkar said, speaking today at Dublin Castle. Varadkar said the government review of RTÉ would “take a few months” but that “we’d rather do it right than do it quickly.”
Varadkar also confirmed that the government would suspend its work on the reform of the TV Licence. He did, however, praise the work of RTÉ in terms of its broadcasting on the Irish language, sports, children’s programmes, drama, and good quality news, warning against “throwing the baby out with the bathwater”.
On the matter of Dee Forbes, Varadkar said: “I read this morning that Dee Forbes has resigned as DG of RTÉ. I still think, though, that she should come before the Oireachtas Committee. She released a very strong statement and I think people would like to hear her side of the story and her version of events.”
While speaking on Today with Claire Byrne, Fionnán Sheehan called on RTÉ to publish the contract details of new Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty.
“He think it’s a laughing matter,” Sheehan said of Kielty, who had made a quip regarding the scandal while speaking with boxer Carl Frampton at an event in Belfast.
Kielty opted not to get into the weeds of the scandal over the weekend, saying instead: “I might need a couple extra beers in me before I start that.”
Presenter Claire Byrne, who had been absent on Thursday and Friday of last week, has resumed her role this morning on RTÉ Radio One.
At the top of her show this morning, Byrne said that he had already booked off Thursday and Friday last week ahead of the scandal emerging. She further noted that her management, Noel Kelly and NK Communications, had most recently negotiated a salary of €280,000 for her since stepping down from her television programme last year.
Byrne was joined by TD Brian Stanley, Chair of the Public Accounts Committee, who said that as long as her health permits, Dee Forbes should still attend the Oireachtas committee hearing on Thursday.
“I would expect if she is medically fit to attend on Thursday, I would expect her to come,” Stanley said.
