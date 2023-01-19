Irish talent shines as Banshees and An Cailín Ciúin receive several BAFTA nominations

MARTIN MCDONAGH’S THE Banshees of Inisherin has been nominated for 10 British Academy Film Awards, with An Cailín Ciúin and The Wonder also making this year’s BAFTA shortlist.

The Banshees of Inisherin, starring Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon, tells the story of the abrupt end of a friendship on a tiny island off the coast of Ireland during the Civil War era.

McDonagh has been nominated for best director, while Farrell is up for leading actor. Gleeson and Keoghan are both nominated for supporting actor, with Condon nominated in the supporting actress category.

The dark comedy is also nominated for best film, outstanding British film, original screenplay, original score and editing.

Meanwhile, Irish-language film An Cailín Ciúin has been nominated for best film not in the English language and for adapted screenplay for its writer-director, Colm Bairéad.

Advertisement

The film is based on the novel Foster by Claire Keegan and focuses on the story of young girl, Cáit, and her transformative visit to foster parents. It has grossed over €1 million at the Irish-UK box offices.

The Wonder has been nominated for outstanding British film. The film is an adaption of Emma Donaghue’s 2016 novel, and it was a part Irish Element production, which is set in rural Wicklow.

An Irish Goodbye received a nomination for British short film. The black comedy is set on a farm in rural Northern Ireland and tells the story of two estranged brothers who are forced to reunite after their mother’s untimely death.

There is further Irish interest in the leading actor category, with Paul Mescal receiving a nomination for his performance in Aftersun and Daryl McCormack also getting a nod for his role in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.

McCormack is also nominated for the rising star award, which is voted for by the public.

The 2023 BAFTAs will take place in London on 19 February.