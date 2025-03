THE LINE-UP FOR this year’s Glastonbury festival has been released and there’s a strong Irish contingent among the acts.

Kneecap, Inhaler, The Script, CMAT and Snow Patrol are among the Irish artists playing at the UK festival this year, which is taking place from 25 to 29 June.

Singer-songwriter CMAT and rock band Inhaler are lined-up to perform on the Friday of the festival weekend.

Belfast rap trio Kneecap and pop band the Script are scheduled for the Saturday, while rock band Snow Patrol will take the stage on the Sunday.

The popular festival announced its 2025 line-up this morning.

Headliners include The 1975, Alanis Morisette, Neil Young, Charli XCX, Raye, Doechii, Olivia Rodrigo, Rod Stewart, The Prodigy and Noah Kahan.

Loyle Carner, Wolf Alice, Biffy Clyro, Gracie Abrams, Fatboy Slim, Lucy Dacus, Busta Rhymes, Girl in Red, Shaboozey and St Vincent are also among the artists booked to perform.

Neil Young was confirmed as a headliner in January after initially turning down an offer to perform.

The Canadian-born singer-songwriter (79) had first said he would not be performing and claimed the music event was “now under corpbusorate control” of the BBC.

However, later in the same week, he said: “Due to an error in the information received, I had decided not to play the Glastonbury festival, which I always have loved. Happily, the festival is now back on our itinerary and we look forward to playing! Hope to see you there.”