Dublin: 5°C Wednesday 30 March 2022
Passengers travelling on some Irish Rail services experiencing delays due to 'security alert'

The PSNI and gardaí carried out “precautionary security checks” on trains travelling between Belfast and Dublin.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 30 Mar 2022, 5:29 PM
1 hour ago
File photo - Enterprise train
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

PASSENGERS TRAVELLING ON some Irish Rail services this afternoon are experiencing delays due to a “security alert”. 

Irish Rail said passengers travelling on Enterprise and Northern Commuter services are being impacted by delays due to the security alert. 

Officers from the PSNI and An Garda Síochána this afternoon carried out “precautionary security checks” on trains travelling between Belfast and Dublin following information received suggesting that a device of some description may have been left on one of the trains. 

The PSNI said that at this stage, nothing untoward has been found. 

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to passengers, however, we will never ignore anything that would put members of the public at risk,” the PSNI said. 

The 1pm Connolly to Belfast Enterprise service departed Dundalk approximately an hour and 40 minutes delayed. 

The 2.05pm Belfast to Connolly Enterprise service operated around 45 minutes delayed. 

The 3.20pm Connolly to Belfast Enterprise service started at Drogheda.

A number of Northern Commuter services have also been cancelled, including the 2.50pm Drogheda to Bray service and the 3.10pm Drogheda to Pearse service. 

Some Enterprise services were also delayed yesterday due to another security alert. 

The PSNI is asking anyone who sees anything suspicious to contact them on 101. A report can also be submitted online here or anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111. 

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

