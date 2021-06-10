#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 10 June 2021
Iarnród Éireann reports more than 30 incidents at rail crossing so far this year

Irish Rail is asking for more vigilance from road users, as most incident involved collisions with barriers.

By Niamh Quinlan Thursday 10 Jun 2021, 8:25 AM
THERE HAVE BEEN 31 incidents at rail crossings so far this year, as Iarnród Éireann calls on the public to be more vigilant.

Some of the incidents have been “particularly worrying”, according to the rail organisation, and have been shared on social media.

The company has warned people of the dangers of attempting to get past a level crossing while the barriers are down and ask people to obey crossing level warning signs and to act safely at level crossings.

While incident rates are stable, Iarnród Éireann said, “this may have been contributed to by reduced traffic volume due to Covid-19 restrictions, but as restrictions begin to ease, the company appeals for road users to be vigilant at level crossings.”

In 2020, there was a total of 60 incidents at level crossings, the majority of which was when a vehicle struck the barriers and continued over the crossing.

“These incidents can cause significant disruption to rail services, and also place both the road user and railway users at serious risk,” said Iarnród Éireann.

There are currently 948 level crossings on the Irish rail network, a combination of automated CCTV crossings, manned crossings and unmanned user-operated accommodation crossings.

Additional train detection warning systems have been installed at eight crossings, while a further ten will be installed in the coming weeks.

Although there has not been a death at a level crossing since 2010, Iarnród Éireann asked that road users obey the rules of the road at level crossings and reminded the public that vigilance is essential.

Today is International Level Crossing Awareness Day, which Chief Executive of the Road Safety Authority, Sam Waide, said is to show the dangers carelessness at level crossings poses.

“There really is no room for complacency when it comes to level crossings, because if you take risks at level crossings you are gambling with your own life and the lives of others,” he said.

