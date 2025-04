A ROMAN GLADIATOR’S skeleton has provided the first piece of physical evidence of combat between a human and a large cat, Irish archaeologists have said.

The skeleton, likely of a man who died between the ages of 26 and 35, shows bite marks on the pelvis from a big cat, which could have been a lion, according to archaeologists from Maynooth University.

The remains were discovered at a cemetery outside the city of York, UK, believed to contain the remains of over 80 former gladiator skeletons.

Burials at the site ranged from the early second century to the late fourth century, meaning the man was buried between 1,825 and 1,725 years ago.

A forensic examination of the skeleton found “unusual” deep holes and bite marks on the pelvis in what the study described as a “hugely exciting find”.

The bite marks represent the first skeletal confirmation of human interaction with large carnivores in a combat or entertainment setting in the Roman world, a report by Maynooth University claims.

Bite marks seen on the pelvis of the acient Roman skeleton. PLOS One PLOS One

While images of gladiators being bitten by lions have appeared in ancient mosaics and pottery, this is the only convincing skeletal evidence using forensic experiments anywhere in the world of bite marks produced by the teeth of a large cat.

The UK-based research was led by Tim Thompson, Professor of Anthropology at Maynooth University.

“For years, our understanding of Roman gladiatorial combat and animal spectacles has relied heavily on historical texts and artistic depictions,” Thompson said.

“This discovery provides the first direct, physical evidence that such events took place in this period, reshaping our perception of Roman entertainment culture in the region.”

Professor Timothy Thompson. Maynooth University Maynooth University

Thompson explained that the team of researchers concluded that the ancient Roman came into contact with the lion in a combat arena, and that they were fighting “as some sort of spectacle”.

He added that the findings left further questions on how Romans transported the lion to Britain.