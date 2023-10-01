Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 1 October 2023 Dublin: 13°C
# Quiz
Quiz: How well do you know Irish storms?
Storm Agnes battered the country on Wednesday.
5.8k
5
1 hour ago

STORM AGNES BATTERED Ireland on Wednesday and saw spot flooding, fallen trees and traffic disruption in many places across the country.

Status Orange wind and rain warnings were in place for various counties around the country on the day. 

As Ireland experienced its first storm of the season this week, why not test your knowledge of Irish storms throughout the years.

Try our quiz. 

During what storm did Teresa Mannion say “Don’t take risks on treacherous roads” live on air?
YouTube
Ali
Desmond

Darwin
Ophelia
What was the official name given to The Beast from the East?
Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Cyclone George
Cold Front Hjelmund

Hurricane Dividal
Anticyclone Hartmut
Which of these names is NOT on the list of storm names for 2023?
Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Kathleen
Vincent

Beatrice
Fergus
During Storm Agnes on Wednesday, top gusts of how many km/h were recorded?
Alamy Stock Photo
117km/h
124km/h

92km/h
101km/h
The Night of the Big Wind was one of the most devastating storms ever recorded in Ireland. What year did it hit?
Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie
1939
1972

1818
1839
In what year did Labour's Joan Burton fall out of a canoe while visiting flood victims of Storm Frank in Kilkenny?
Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
2015
2013

2014
2016
A Status Red warning was issued by Met Éireann during Storm Barra in 2021.
Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
True
False
Storm Darwin caused a significant amount of damage in 2014. What kind of storm was it?
Alamy Stock Photo
Snow storm
Hurricane-force storm

Strong gale storm
Violent storm
Storm Lorenzo hit Ireland in what year?
Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
2020
2018

2017
2019
And finally... A Lidl was damaged by a digger during Storm Emma. Where in Dublin was that Lidl located?
Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Clondalkin
Blanchardstown

Tallaght
Ballyfermot
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Pawsitively perfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin' good
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaad.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort.
Share your result:

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
5
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     