IN THE WAKE of the hot spell, swimmers are being warned about a venomous fish which can be found buried in sand around the Irish coastline.

The weever fish lurks in sandy areas of shallow waters with only its fin visible, and gives a painful sting to unsuspecting swimmers and walkers who cross its path.

The sting can cause severe pain, swelling, redness and numbness which peaks in the first two hours, but may last more than 24 hours. A sting is usually non-life threatening, but severe cases may cause anaphylactic shock.

Méabh Delaney was stung by a weever fish while holidaying in Kerry and described it as a “really horrible” experience.

“I was walking on the beach with my friend who was a lifeguard and next thing I knew, I felt a weird sensation in my leg and my foot. Thankfully I was with my friend who knew straight away it was a weever fish because they can be common enough in Kerry waters”, she said.

Delaney said her friend brought her to the lifeguard on duty who was used to treating weever fish stings and immediately prepared boiling water to treat the sting.

“Because it was an isolated Kerry beach they only had a limited supply of boiling water, and that is how you get the sting out. You have to put your foot in water as hot as possible, you nearly have to burn your foot just to get the poison out,” she said.

“It was really, really sore, the lifeguard said he has seen grown men cry from the sting. The longer you leave it, the worse it gets and it travels up your leg”, she added.

Advertisement

Roger Sweeney, deputy CEO of Irish Water Safety said the fish are “all around” the Irish coast and most common between May and September when the water temperature rises.

“They’re very small, but they’re venomous”, he said, adding that a sting from a weever fish will “ruin the day”.

“People have described it as intense for the first two hours. The foot can go red and swell up and can feel a bit numb. It can last on to the following day, with irritation for days”, he said.

To reduce the risk of a sting, swimmers are advised to avoid the beach during the two hours before or after low tide as weever fish prefer warm, shallow sandy waters where people paddle.

Sweeney recommends swimming in lifeguarded waterways, wearing foot protection, or shuffling your feet when walking on the sand to disturb the fish and prevent a sting.

Bathers who fall victim to the fish are advised to consult a lifeguard and immerse their foot in water “as hot as can be tolerated” at up to 40 degrees Celsius for up to 90 minutes minimum, as heat breaks down the venom. If the pain persists, seek medical attention.

Sweeney warned that the numbness caused by the sting may desensitise your foot, risking a potential burn from the hot water. To avoid this, place both feet in the water to ensure the temperature is not dangerous.

He advised against using cold compresses on a sting, as the cold will worsen the pain.

If stung, the National Poisons Information Centre recommends taking paracetamol to relieve pain and calling the NPIC on 01 8092166.